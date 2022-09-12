King Charles III was officially crowned Britain’s monarch on Saturday…

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai sent their messages of support and congratulations to King Charles III after he ascended the throne.

Both leaders conveyed their messages on Twitter with the following words of support:

Our best wishes to my dear friend His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We look forward to further strengthening this exceptional friendship. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 10, 2022

كل التهنئة للشعب في بريطانيا العظمي وإيرلندا الشمالية بمناسبة اعتلاء الملك تشارلز الثالث العرش .

تمنياتنا له بالتوفيق في مهامه الملكية الجديدة، وللشعب البريطاني الصديق دوام الازدهار والتقدم . — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 10, 2022



King Charles III was officially named the new British monarch at a televised ceremony on Saturday where he was accompanied by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and son Prince William, who is the new heir to the throne and holds his father’s former title, Prince of Wales. It was the first accession ceremony since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne, and the first one to ever be televised.

Today, Monday September 12, is the last official day of mourning for the UAE. On Friday, officials announced a three-day mourning period after the death of Queen Elizabeth. During the mourning period, flags across the UAE fly at half-mast. The UAE Royals also joined world leaders in paying tribute to the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 2pm (GST).