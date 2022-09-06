Here is what you can do to help…

Pakistan is experiencing an extreme amount of rainfall which has left one-third of the country under water with more than 33 million people affected. If you want to do your bit to help, take note of the below event organised by the UAE’s humanitarian organisations.

On Saturday, October 10, an initiative has been organised to collect donations for victims of the floods in Pakistan. Any UAE resident can volunteer and donate between 9am to 1pm.

The ‘We Stand Together’ volunteering event will be held at Dubai Exhibition Centre – South Hall at Expo City. The event will also be held simultaneously at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Sharjah’s Expo Centre.

For all those keen volunteers, you must register on the UAE’s volunteer’s website by Thursday, October 8.

This wonderful initiative has been organized by Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Cares and Sharjah Charity Association with the coordination of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and The Ministry of Community Development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is known for his philanthropy which he organises through his foundation, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, (MBRGI).

Sheikh Mohammed’s humanitarian enterprise does tremendous work, providing aid, health care, education and much more. In 2021 alone, Dhs1.1 billion was spent on outreach programs which reached 91 million beneficiaries in over 90 countries.

The floods in Pakistan are no exception; the Ruler of Dubai has already dedicated Dhs50 million to deliver relief to the victims of the floods in Pakistan.

In addition, Emirates Airlines is now offering cargo free of charge for NGO’s that wish to transport essential relief goods through Dubai. The government has been quick to act on this situation, with the first aid plane taking off from Dubai to Pakistan on the evening of Monday, September 5. These 33 tons of humanitarian aid will benefit 13,600 victims of the recent floods.

