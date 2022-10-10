Forever proud to be in the land of the 02 phone code…

Friday, October 7

Dunking at Del Mar

As part of the festivities behind Abu Dhabi hosting its first ever NBA clash — Cafe Del Mar is throwing a baller-level R&B pool party, with headliners including O.T. Genasis, DJ Brooklyn and DJ Laty. The US flavoured takeover is in town for one night only so — this is your one and only shot, don’t miss it.

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Watefront, Fri from 8pm, ladies Dhs200 (fully redeemable on f&b), gents Dhs250 (fully redeemable on f&b). Tel: (050) 402 2283⁠, abu-dhabi.platinumlist.ne

Lord of the wings

What do Dhs1 chicken wings, UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev and 24 hour, seven-days-a-week business hours have in common? Admittedly not much, but these disparate thematic spheres will find themselves in conjunction on October 7, for the grand opening of Wingstop’s new outlet located on Abu Dhabi’s Airport Road. This, what will be Abu Dhabi’s first 24/7 Wingstop outlet — a solitary light in the mission to fix those post-club 3am chicken cravings, will be located at Building P2210 on the central capital thoroughfare (or for the mystery averse among you, you can find the Google maps location here). The doors are set to open at 6pm and the Dhs1 meal is available to the first 100 customers from 7pm. If you’re lucky enough to chick-in on time, and reach the top of the pecking order, you can feather your own nest with a six-piece combo for just a single dirham.

Building P2210, Abu Dhabi Airport Road. wingstop.ae

Saturday, October 8

Slam alaikum

The Milwaukee Bucks (who also happen to be 2021 league champions) will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi twice this week in what is an incredibly exciting NBA first. The tense pre-season friendlies will take place at the Etihad Arena on October 6 and 8. It’s part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) multi-year partnership to bring NBA games to the UAE. Tickets for Saturday night are sold out, but you can still pick up certain categories for Thursday’s hoop hunting action via the nbaevents.nba.com/abu-dhabi website.

Tory Party

Trap and rap sensation Tory Lanez is heading to Yas Island’s leading nightlife venue, White Abu Dhabi this weekend. The Canadian star will be looping snare and spitting flare in what is already an outstanding weekend of live music in the capital.

Yas Bay. Reservation Email: reservations@whiteabudhabi.com, @WhiteAbuDhabi, call (050) 639 8934 for package options.

Moonlit sonata

Yes, Cinema in the Park is back — a series of free-to-watch (although you need to pay the Dhs10 entry park entrance fee) movies screening over the weekend each week between now and the return of sweaty back season. The moonlit movie marathon begins this Saturday October 8, with Illumination’s Sing — the animated musical comedy with a truly stellar voice that sees Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey) launching an ill-fated talent competition to find undiscovered musical genius and save his beloved theatre from almost certain demolition. You’ve got Taron Egerton as Johny — the gorilla with a golden voice; Reese Witherspoon — Rosita, a pig who traded in her dreams of stardom for #momlife; Seth McFarlane takes on the role of Mike — a sketchy mouse character that gives off big Sinatra energy; Scarlet Johansson as Ash — a punk rock porcupine and Jennifer Hudson as Nana Noodleman.

Mushrif area, entry to the park is charged at Dhs10 per person, showinsg on Sat at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Sunday, October 9

Believe the HYPE

Earlier this year W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island announced that it was launching a brand new carnival of cutting-edge music — HYPE Festival. It’s taking place on Saturday November 5, at the stunning Palm Garden at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, a breezy alfresco venue with the UAE’s famous Grand Prix racetrack as its dramatic backdrop. And with headliners including The Mambo Brothers, Claptone, and Joris Voorn. the HYPE is already building for what will be the very first electronic music festival of this magnitude in the capital. And if you book your tickets for the event now von Platinumlist and you’re still in time to get those discounted early bird tickets for just Dhs150.

HYPE Festival, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, Saturday November 5, from Dhs150. Tel: (050) 642 0893. platinumlist.net

Dome-ward dog

Did you know that Bodytree Studio now offers their calming contemplation sessions at Louvre Abu Dhabi three days a week. Their ‘Immersive Flow Yoga’ sessions cost just Dhs100, and is a mere cobra stretch away from a culturally immersive stroll around one of the world’s finest museums (access to the galleries is included in the price). The 75-minute yoga classes cover a variety of different yoga practices dependent on the day and time of your visit — but the weekend schedule includes Hatha Yoga (11am Sat), Sound Healing with Restorative Stretching (5pm on Sat), ladies only Hatha (11am Sun) and ladies only Pranayama & Meditation (5pm Sun).

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, arrive 15 minutes before start time, Dhs100. Tel: (600) 565566, bodytreestudio.com

Getting juggy with it

e-mporium of ‘cool house stuff’ Maison7 has got some really decent deals on wow dinner-party-ware. At What’s On we appreciate good jugs of character and if you’re looking for some statement table drip, Maison7 has got the stock to give your party hosting a sartorial mic drop. Take the Ichendorf Milano Animal Farm Fish Jug Price (Dhs229) for example, the artistic design has us hooked and shows a real possion for fashion. Or how about a Normann Copenhagen Geo Vacuum Jug (Dhs339)? anybody putting this sort of futuristic-looking space age accoutrement on display is making a statement of style that cannot be recreated with creme brulee.

Shop now at maison7.com (free delivery across the UAE)

Bae watch

Gorgeous Corniche-front leisure complex, West Bay recently opened a new wave pool and lazy river combo, to add to the already considerable lineup of fun-time facilities. And lazy rivers are amongst that small collection of things (which also includes cheesecake, salary SMSs and the music of Bob Marley) that literally nobody dislikes. Access to the pool and the lazy river comes free with West Bay day passes. For weekdays, adults get in for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs200 but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

West Bay, Abu Dhabi Corniche, pool and adventure park 10am to 6pm, day passes available from Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back for food and beverage purchases). Tel: (02) 692 437, @westbayabudhabi

How to get your mangroove back

Jubail Mangrove Park offers visitors the opportunity to explore one of this region’s most fascinating natural habitats. Found nestled away on a quiet outcrop of Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi — the mangrove park became an instant hit with locals, residents and tourists. It features a meandering 2.3km boardwalk and sits in close proximity to the city. There are plenty of ways to explore this fascinating ecosystem including boardwalk meditation sessions (Dhs120) ranger-led, guided boardwalk (from Dhs50), kayak (Dhs100), and e-dragon boat tours (from Dhs80) of the mangroves.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, 8am to 7.30pm daily, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10. Tel: (05) 63032423. park.jubailisland.ae

