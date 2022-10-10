Concerts, beach clubs, live shows and more…

Welcome to a new month, and this November if you’re looking for things to do in Dubai then you are in for a treat. Whether it’s a big gig, a fun festival or a swish new opening, you’ll find everything going on across the city right here.

Here’s 10 things to do in Dubai this November.

Throughout November: Soak up the sun at a stunning beach club

Atlantis, The Palm’s beautiful beach club, White Beach, has just reopened, with some exciting new features that are sure to make your winter pool days even better. Along with a new look, there are also now private cabanas with their own pools.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. 21 years and above only. Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs100 redeemable and Dhs300 weekends with Dhs100 redeemable. Tel:(0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach / atlantis.com

November 4 and 5: Check out a unique street festival

Unique street food block party, Break the Block returns this month. The two-day event celebrates the city’s counterculture through food, music, and creative and freestyle performances. General admission costs Dhs75 per person for ages 14+, while an all-access pass for ages 21+ costs Dhs125.

Break the Block, Dubai Design District, Dubai, November 4 and 5, from Dhs75. Tel: (0)4 433 3000. dubaidesigndistrict.com

November 6: Get your pedal power on at the annual Dubai Ride

It’s back! Dubai Ride is the annual race where cyclists can choose a 12km bike ride down Sheikh Zayed Road or a 4km family route through Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. It’s free to enter, but you need to pre-register.

dubairide.com/register

November 8 to 13: Get your creative juices flowing at Dubai Design Week

Returning for its eighth season, Dubai Design Week is back this month, taking place at Dubai Design District (d3). This year’s programming focuses on designing for a sustainable future, across architecture, product design, interiors and multimedia.

Dubai Design Week, d3, Nov 8 to 13. @dubaidesignweek

Throughout November: Work up a sweat at a famous London fitness studio

Shake up your fitness routine with 1Rebel’s newest location, ICD Brookfield Place DIFC. The fitness centre offers its two classes, Ride and Reshape, in a thriving nightclub-style environment.

1Rebel gym, ground floor, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai 1rebel.com/ae

November 15: Glam up for a starry ball

World-class performers and modern culture will mix together to make this event into a fantastic one-of-a-kind not-to-be-missed experience. The program includes a red-carpet opening ceremony, a VIP reception, a gala show program, an opening dance, a gala dinner, dancing music and entertainment.

Dresden Opera Ball, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 15, prices start from Dhs975 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November 19: Sing along as Calum Scott belts out his biggest hits

UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott will be returning to Dubai this November with his brand new album Bridges. Expect to hear him and his band perform hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again. Do note, that you will have to be 21 and above to attend the concert.

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Dubai, 8.30pm, Nov 19, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 232 8900. @livenationme

November date TBC: Check out a gorgeous new rooftop restaurant

Attiko is the name of a new Pan-Asian restaurant brought to you by the team behind Sushisamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. With plans to open this November, the sleek space will offer brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, opens November 2022. @attikodubai

November 19 and 20: See an incredible concert by candlelight

Love classical music? Candlelight Open Air: Chopin’s Best Works is one you don’t want to miss. This candlelit performance will allow you to enjoy music in a whole new ‘light’. And we aren’t talking about five-arm candelabra candlestick holders on tables here. The venue will be filled with the beautiful glow of candlelights. Purchase your tickets here prior to the event.

Alliance Française Oud Metha, Dubai, 5pm, 7pm, 9pm, November 19 and 20, from Dhs120. @candlelight.concerts

November 28: See a huge Brit popstar live as Lewis Capaldi performs

Warm up your vocal cords as the king of modern-day ballads, Lewis Capaldi, is returning to the UAE this November. After performing in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi’s F1 after-race concert, this will be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first show in Dubai. Lewis Capaldi shot to fame in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest-selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8.30pm, November 28, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com