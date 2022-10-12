Better days are coming…

From unique pop-ups to new outdoor brunches, you’ll find plenty of inspiration in our guide of things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, October 14

Experience this one-off four-hands dinner experience at Demon Duck

This Friday two notorious chefs, Demon Chef Alvin Leung and winner of Master Chef Canada, Eric Chong, will collaborate for a rare ‘four hands’ dining experience. For one night only, the pair will showcase a selection of unorthodox Asian dishes exclusively curated for the evening. Guests can expect a five course set menu with pass-arounds like Laksa tuna tartare and appetizers such as spicy scallop siu mai and satay lamb spiducci. Main courses include the signature slow cooked Demon duck, smoked butter lobster and Wagyu beef in Singaporean pepper sauce. The toffee apple will end the evening on a sweet note.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Dhs495 per person. 6.30pm, Friday, October 14. Tel: (0) 4 5566466. caesars.com

Get your weekly grocery shopping done at Organic Foods for chance to win big

Stocking up on the essentials? There’s over 200 prizes to be one at Organic Foods with every Dhs150 spend including two flights to Bali. Between October 10 and November 6, online or in-store shoppers will be automatically entered into a prize draw with every shop (so there’s unlimited opportunities to win). As well as flights to Bali, Organic Foods will be giving away 10 classes to Barre Effect, giant pizzas, vouchers, apothecary gift cards, goody bags and more.

Organic Foods and Cafe. Multiple stores in Dubai and online. 8am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 3382911. organicfoodsandcafe.com/raffle

Enjoy a sunset picnic on the beach at Waldorf Astoria

Start the weekend with the perfect sunset experience at Waldorf Astoria’s alfresco restaurant Palm Avenue. For Dhs495, couples will receive a picnic hamper on the beach with a blanket, bottle of grape, cheeses, fruit chutney, dried fruits, bresaola, pastrami, and a selection of sandwiches.

Palm Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Daily, 6pm to 8pm. Dhs495 per couple. Reservations are essential. Tel:(0)4 818 2222, hilton.com

Saturday, October 15

Relish in the exciting new menu upon Le Guépard’s reopening

Plans to dine out this weekend? The dreamy, chic French brasserie is officially reopening for the new season on Saturday, October 15 with a charming new menu and revamped space. Inspired by 1930s glamour, the brasserie and private dining restaurant is introducing 12 new dishes and three new desserts. What’s new? The menu takes a creative and modern turn on classic dishes such as salmon sashimi, chicken gyoza, and quinoa salad for starters; truffle pizza, black salmon, and basil risotto for mains; and sweet treats like raspberry and caramel churros and mango cheesecake.

Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. 10am to 7pm. leguepard-est2021.com

Celebrate Oli Oli’s 5th birthday with exciting new activities for the whole family

Time flies when you’re having fun… OliOli is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend from October 15 to October 30. With every ticket, little ones will receive a free upgrade to a two-hour standard plus ticket which includes access to all galleries, even the new ones. The temporary new game zone, Play-A-Thon, features old school classics like PacMan, shake it up competitions, robo duels racing, and other surprises to keep little ones happy. Plus, the children’s museum is extending its opening hours to 8pm on Saturdays and 7pm the rest of the week, just in time for half term break.

OliOli, Al Quoz, Dubai. From October 15 to 30. 9am to 8pm Saturdays, 9am to 7pm Sunday to Friday. Toddler (12 to 23 months) Dhs63, Child (two to 16 years) Dhs126. Tel:(0)4 702 7300, olioli.ae

Enjoy a family brunch at Gordon Ramsey’s Bread Street Kitchen

Alfresco brunches are back, and where better to get your weekend fix of British cuisine than Gordon Ramsey’s Bread Street Kitchen? With live music, children’s entertainment, and over three hours of unlimited beverages, the buffet-style brunch is the perfect way to spend an afternoon with family and friends. Guests can choose between an array of hot and cold starters including a seafood and oyster bar as well as classic British pies, roast beef carving station, and traditional fish and chips for mains. We recommend saving some room for dessert to indulge in the Eton mess and sticky toffee pudding. Plus, all guests will receive free access to the Lost Chambers Aquarium after brunch.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4.00pm. Dhs425 house, Dhs305 soft, Dhs130 children aged 3 to 11. atlantis.com

Get a free breast cancer screening at La Mer beach

October is breast cancer awareness month and while there’s tons of ‘pink’ offerings around the city, there are some amazing companies that really do contribute and help the community. Friends Of Cancer Patients and its partner Pink Caravan, will be providing free clinical breast examinations for women from 4pm to 10pm on October 15 at La Mer, and 4pm to 10pm on October 16 at Dubai Frame. Your friendly reminder to go and get checked.

Pink Caravan, La Mer Central, Dubai. October 15, 4pm to 10pm. @thepinkcaravan

Indulge in a chic Middle Eastern brunch with a view at Bushra by Buddha Bar

Another new brunch for the bucket list. Bushra by Buddha Bar located in Grosvenor House launches it Middle Eastern sharing-style Good News brunch every Saturday. With inspiring views over Dubai Marina and a gorgeous terrace to enjoy them, the modern restaurant welcomes guests to enjoy non-stop live music, delectable dishes, and three hours of unlimited beverages. What to eat? You’ll find authentic Arabic favourites such as Turkish pide, hummus, mixed grill, and baklava.

Bushra by Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs395 soft, Dhs595 house. 7pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 317 6000, bushra-dubai.com

Sunday, October 16

Slurp down a bowl of noodles at the Ugly Noodles pop-up, 25hours Hotel

Chopsticks at the ready. Dubai’s popular noodle bar, Ugly Noodles are hosting a cool pop-up at the 25hours hotel this weekend from 5pm to 9pm. Slurp down a bowl of mouthwatering noodles including Dan Dan noodles and other Hong Kong classics such as Wagyu beef cumin skewers, and Sichuan wontons.

Nomad Day Bar, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. October 15 and 16, 2pm to 9pm. @25hourshoteldubai

Snap up cool and unique treasures at this pop-up event at The Courtyard

Feed your soul this weekend at Caravana concept store’s colourful pop-up at Dubai’s artistic and photogenic space, The Courtyard. Running from October 15 to November 16, add life and colour to your wardrobes and interiors with unique treasures and collectibles from around the world. A celebration of culture and originality, you’ll find a myriad of homeware, fashion, and jewellery items. A must-visit!

Caravana pop-up, The Courtyard, Al Quoz. October 15 to November 16, 10am to 6pm. @caravana_conceptstore / caravanaconceptstore.com

Be transported to Bali at Koko Bay’s new Sunday brunch

Picturing yourself on the legendary beaches of Bali? Dubai’s favourite sundowners spot, Koko Bay have launched their very first brunch, Koko Loco. Taking place every Sunday, the four hour brunch, from 1pm to 5pm, invites guests to relax or dance the afternoon away with a live DJ, signature cocktails, and its flavourful menu. Koko Bay’s brunch menu brings a selection of their renowned dishes such as Norwegian salmon tartare and Hoisin pulled duck lettuce cups to start; Mediterranean seabream fillet and classic Wagyu burger for mains; and the signature Kokonut lemongrass basque cheesecake and tres leches milk cake for dessert.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sundays 1pm to 5pm. Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 5723444. kokobay.co / @kokobayuae

Kick start the week with this Sunday night ritual at COYA

If you’re looking for an escape from reality, look no further. Global music event Rituals has finally returned to Dubai, taking place at the ultra chic and luxury club, Chanca by COYA. From 10pm to late every Sunday, an incredible lineup of DJs will take the late night crowd on an adventure with Peruvian cocktails and tribal beats inspired by South America. The place to be for music lovers and party goers.

Chanca by COYA, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2, Dubai. Sundays, 10pm onwards. Tel: (0)58 194 5873, @chancaclubdubai

Images: Supplied/Social