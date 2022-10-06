Capital ideas for your week…

Looking out for some things to do in Abu Dhabi to fill your calendar this week? We’re here to help with a great list spanning wellness, Oktoberfest celebrations, a new business lunch and more…

Monday, October 3

Enjoy an all-new business lunch at Niri Restaurant and Bar

Modern Japanese concept, Niri Restaurant and Bar has launched a new mouth-watering business lunch menu curated by head chef and sushi master, Yasuyuki Takemoto. For just Dhs99, you will get a miso soup, starter, main and dessert. The menu features baby chicken, whole grilled sea bream, mushroom fried rice and more. Your lunch break will be accompanied with relaxing beach views. It is available from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 5pm.

Niri Restaurant and Bar, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, business lunch available Mon to Fri 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)2 546 8886, nirirestaurant.com

Tuesday, October 4

Glam up at Margaret Dabbs London with a friend

Ladies, get a friend and head down to Margaret Dabbs London at The Galleria Al Maryah Island for Two’s Tuesdays. You can get a 20 per cent discount on all bespoke treatments if you visit as a pair. There are a number of specialized treatments to explore including advanced foot treatments, our anti-ageing treatment glove manicures, pedicures and more.

Margaret Dabbs London, Level R2, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, open daily Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 886 7528. margaretdabbs.co.uk/clinics/abu-dhabi-uae

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Westin Abu Dhabi

Golf courses and Oktoberfest seem to be a thing in Abu Dhabi this year. At Westin Abu Dhabi, Oktoberfest celebrations are taking place all month long at Retreat Bar. The menu includes pretzel baskets, sauerkraut, German potato salad, chilli cheese Krainer sausages, grilled currywurst, roast chicken, dumplings, Vienna style schnitzel, traditional licensed and apple strudel. Go wearing a dirndl or a pair of lederhosen for a sweet 20 per cent off.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa, October 1 to 31, daily midday to 2am. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Wednesday, October 5

Book a mid-week appointment at Miracles Wellness Center

Miracles Wellness Center has opened its second branch in Abu Dhabi at Al Gaith Tower on Hamdan Street. The well-being hub offers a number of healing treatments and alternative therapy techniques including hypnotherapy, energy healing, reiki healing, crystal healing and more. For unique healing methods, there’s an art therapy group, salt healing, yoga etc. For bookings and more information, message the team at info@miraclesworldwide.com or call 050 424 9184.

Miracle Wellness Center, Al Gaith Tower, Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 546 8666, miraclesworldwide.com @miraclesabudhabi

Thursday, October 6

Check out W Abu Dhabi’s happiest hour

Long day? Round up the gang and chill at W Lounge for the happiest hours around. You’ll get racetrack views, great value beverages and snacks if you’re feeling peckish. The deal? You can enjoy drinks for a starting price of Dhs25 from Sunday to Friday from 5pm to 11pm.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 5pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 656 0000. wabudhabidining.com

Take a walk through Umm Al Emarat Park

Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park is turning pink for the whole month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During October, the park is hosting free screenings, free wellness packages, awareness talks, training sessions and more for all visitors. For more information on the activation, visit the park’s social pages here.

Umm Al Emarat Park, 15th Street, Mushrif Area – Abu Dhabi, open daily 8am to 12am, Dhs10 entry, Tel: (0)2 666 9559. ummalemaratpark.ae

