We’ve always found watching movies outside enhances the already considerably potent magic, of cinema. Maybe it’s the backdrop of the natural world in juxtaposition with the on screen imaginary one, perhaps it’s a feeling of being grounded, plugged into something beyond the physical — or it could just be the jolly-popcorn-kernal picnic adventure of it all. Whatever it is, this very special experience is now available across a range of venues in Abu Dhabi — with perfect winter temperatures and cloudless skies. Ladies and gentlemen, phones on silent and take your seats… The story is about to begin.

Matinee at the WB Abu Dhabi

One of our favourite, most experientially exotic ways to catch alfresco films in the capital — dive in movies at the WB Abu Dhabi, is now back. The bathing box office list includes classics from the great and powerful Warner Bros. nostalgia vault. Late this week, there are opportunities to catch vintage Harry Potter action and the Teen Titans movie. You can take up the ‘don’t let the popcorn get soggy’ challenge with screenings taking place daily between 7pm and 9pm. It’s not just reserved for in house guests either — anybody with a day pass can get involved. For adults on weekdays it’s Dhs150, but you get a massive Dhs100 of that back to spend on food and beverage, kids between four and 12 are Dhs50. At weekends it’s Dhs250 (with Dhs150 back in credit), kids are Dhs75.

Yas Island. Tel: (02) 815 0000, hilton.com

Yas Movies in the Park

Taking place amongst the appropriately cinematic scenes of the Yas Links golf course greens for the very first time, Yas Island’s largest outdoor movie marathon will be hitting the big screen over the November 5 to 6 weekend. Just as before, the festival is absolutely free (although you’ll need to secure your tickets by registering in advance) there’ll be three movies each day and a whole carnival of side show fun stuff to get involved with including arcade games and dining experiences. This time around there’s some big 80s ‘Miami neon’ bandwagon energy being driven to the box office bonanza, with epochal movies, music, juice bars, computer games, neon pool tables, pinball machines, air hockey, and other nostalgia-pinging gadgets — heavy on synth, light on the number of sequinned gloves.

Register now at yasmip.ae, free, November 5 to 6.

Umm Al Emarat Park

Cinema in the Park is back at Umm Al Emarat Park — a series of free-to-watch (although you need to pay the Dhs10 entry park entrance fee) movies screening over the weekend each week between now and the return of sweaty back season. This weekend’s (Oct 21-22) line-up includes the extinction teasing, sloth-baitery of Blue Sky Studios’ Ice Age, and the iconic green-man-on-campus, far-far-away, onion-euphimismed GOAT of animated anti-hero’s, Shrek.

You’ll find showings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm — and popcorn is available to purchase on site. Mushrif area, entry to the park is charged at Dhs10 per person. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Bab al Nojoum

The pop-up cinema at this Hudayriyat Island campsite is sadly, solely reserved for guests of the property. The good news is that prices to rent tents there start at just Dhs190. Movies are shown every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6.30pm and 10pm and it’s absolutely free for those staying on the site.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

Unconfirmed but — possibly coming soon

In the past year, the Deerfields Mall Gardens have hosted alfresco cinema sessions; as has the island formally known as Zaya Nurai; as well as Yas Acres Golf and Country Club. For more information on whether these and more locations will be offering movies under the moonlight, keep it What’s On. It’s literally why we’re called What’s On.

