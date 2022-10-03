This one’s for the hass queens (and kings)…

Avocado on toast is the quintessential millennial breakfast meal, and just about every cafe in Dubai offers avo on toast in some form. But if you want to tuck into some of the best avocado on toast in Dubai, here are a few places you need to try.

Bounty Beets

This classic breakfast spot has a few avo on toast options for you. The avo toast comes topped with asparagus and mushrooms and a delicious balsamic reduction. They also offer a dish aptly called bravacado which is served with two poached eggs and a medley of tomatoes.

Bounty Beets, various locations in Dubai. bountybeets.com, @bountybeets

Cassette

Located at Courtyard in Al Quoz, this restaurant offers up avo on toast the classic way. Expect the usual suspects of lemon juice and feta cheese with crushed avocado on toasted sourdough bread. The addition of tomato salsa adds an acidic kick to the dish while the pomegranate seeds add a hint of tartness. The cool vibes and the coffee at Cassette adds to an overall fantastic experience.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, open daily from 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae, @cassettedxb

Common Grounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMMON GROUNDS. (@_common.grounds_)

Tom And Serg’s Common Grounds have two great options to choose from. The classic avo on toast is accompanied by ricotta cheese and macadamia pesto. The other is avocado and crushed green peas which comes with beetroot hummus, mint and feta cheese.

Common Grounds, various locations around Dubai, eatx.com, @_common.grounds_

L’Avo

The name should tell you all you need to know. Avo in smoothies, on wraps and even in the desserts, this restaurant is dedicated to the ‘Vo. In fact, there’s a section on the menu dedicated for avo on toast. From shrimp with Sriracha mayo to goat’s cheese or feta, you’re sure to find one that will make your palate sing.

L’Avo, Al Burooj Street, Media City, open daily from 8am to 11pm. Tel: (058) 800 1354, wearelavo.com, @wearelavo

One Life

Eggs on Avo Toast at One Life is a must-try for avocado fans. Two poached eggs (cooked your way) are laid on top of a bed of smashed avo, tomatoes and a homemade dukkah (an Egyptian and Middle Eastern condiment) tops it all off.

One Life, various locations in Dubai, onelifedxb.com, @onelifedxb

Parkers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P A R K E R ‘ S (@parkers)

Well, it’s not really avocado on toast, but on a croissant. Two halves of a flaky pastry are topped with thinly sliced avocado topped with poached eggs. This breakfast dish takes two of our favourite food items and perfectly marries them with flavour and panache.

Parkers, various locations around the UAE, @parkers

Walnut Grove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walnut Grove Dubai (@walnutgrovedubai)

As part of their all-day breakfast, Walnut Grove offers smashed avocado on toast and it is no small feat. Pepper-dew pesto, feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes and a balsamic reduction elevate this humble dish to an entirely new level of breakfast dining.

Walnut Grove, various locations in Dubai. walnutgrove.ae, @walnutgrovedubai

Images: supplied, social and Unsplash