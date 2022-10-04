The street food festival is back…

Love to party? Love street food? Put them put together and this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Break the Block was announced by Dubai Design District (d3) back in April but the event was cancelled due to the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The unique street food block party produced by Brag now has a new date taking place on Friday, November 4 and 5. Expect two days packed with live music, show-stopping performances, delicious street food, art, skating, and plenty more exciting activities. It takes place from 6.30pm to 3am at The Block at d3.

General admission tickets cost Dhs75 for those over the age of 14, and an all-access pass for those over the age of 21 is Dhs125 – it includes access to licensed areas.

During the event, the buzzing d3 neighbourhood will transform into a vibrant space inspired by the block party concept. While open to all visitors, the inspiration is taken from the thrill-seeking spirits of the city’s youngest residents.

So, what kind of food can you expect?

Visitors will be able to dive into a street food prepared by vendors chosen because they have created a distinctly different gastronomic experience for foodies.

Expect creative takes on burgers and pizzas, dishes from the Asian cuisine, Mexican food, coffee and desserts. Popular vendors that will take part in the street food block party include Birria Tacos, Café Isan, Chiki, Fifth Flavor, What’s On award-winning High Joint, Local Fire, Sakura, Pedalo Gelato, Here-O Donuts, and more.

What about entertainment?

On Friday, November 4, there will be a line-up of local and regional DJs including Dyler, Freek and Synaptik. On the next day, expect music from Dunia and Zaid. Other artists joining the line-up include DJ Kaboo, Keyz, Casa Vince, Danny Neville & Crew, MC Hype, Jordan Cortez, Micky, Radyous, and more.

Visitors will also enjoy the superb Slam in The Block, a tribute to hip hop in the Hops Court by Slam Fam.

And there’s more…

The festival will also host skateboarding and hang-out sessions throughout the weekend. It will celebrate Dubai’s skate enthusiasts a chance to show off their skills.

Ending the event will be Factory Peple with their unbeatale version of their infamous ‘Hot Mess’ Block Party. Guests attending will experience incredible vibes as d3 transforms into a music lover’s dream.

Break the Block, Dubai Design District, Dubai, November 4 and 5. Tel: (0)4 433 3000. dubaidesigndistrict.com

Images: Dubai Design District