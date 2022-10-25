Abracadabra!

We love a good concept cafe in Dubai and there are a few new spaces that have recently opened their doors. One that illusionists, card connoisseurs and foodies will love is Brown Bear Magic Cafe.

As the name suggests, the space is a combination of a magic store and a café. It’s the first illusion-themed café and shop in the UAE.

If you’ve heard of Brown Bear Magic Shop, you would have probably seen it online. The online store opened in 2020 and now you will be able to visit and see the items in person at the new concept store in the cosy courtyard of The Village Mall in Jumeirah 1.

The small family-owned café is a great spot to not only get away from the bustle of the city but also to catch up with friends or to get some work done. The cafe serves up a selection of coffee, iced teas and other cold drinks and signature mocktails. For a snack, you can pick from a selection of pastries, sandwiches, salads and wraps. The fun bit of it all is the store – that’s where the real magic takes place. The store is home to an extensive collection of cardistry cards and unique puzzles from worldwide creators. The magicians here will be happy to recommend options to those starting out, and will even show you some tricks that will surely make you go ‘How did you do that??’. We’ve also been told that as the space develops, the cafe will soon launch parlour performances from world-class magicians and local talent. Stay tuned for the announcements here. Brown Bear Magic Café and Shop, Shop 18, The Village Mall, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, open daily, Mon to Fri 11am to 9pm, Sat and Sun 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 564 4657, @brownbearmagicshop

Images: Brown Bear Magic Café and Shop