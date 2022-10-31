Applying to all hotels, events, museums, cultural and leisure attractions…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) has issued a circular to “Hotel and Tourism Establishments General Managers, Event Organisers and Venue Owners, Museums, Cultural and Leisure Venues” — that “effective immediately”, EDE and thermal scanning are no longer required at entry points to most public services.

The circular was actually dated October 10, and the new policies are already, visibly being applied at many of the capital’s most popular attractions. The timing is handy too, with Abu Dhabi’s event season in full pendulous swing. The Q4 schedule is jam packed with massive sporting events, open air concerts, world class musical theatre, festivals and more still to be confirmed.

It’s yet a further stride to normality after September’s relaxing of mask rules (individuals are now only required to wear masks in a small number of scenarios) and represents a hugely important milestone on the emirate’s pandemic journey.

The DCT did state that the current Alhosn Green Pass protocols would currently continue. That is people that have been fully vaccinated (that is — have had both doses of the vaccine, and a booster shot six months after receiving your second dose) — a Green Pass status will be valid for 30 days from a negative PCR test.

Those with active, doctor-approved, exemptions will also hold a valid Green Pass Status for a period of 30 days from a negative PCR test.

Note that your vaccines need to be reflected in the Alhosn app for you to achieve this status.

People that have recently recovered from Covid — 11 days after receiving a positive test, you’ll receive a Green Pass valid for 30 days. After that a negative PCR test will be required, for a follow up Green Pass window of 30 days.

As of September 28, 2022, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals can get a seven day Green Pass with a negative PCR test.

Children under 16 are not required to take PCR tests.

Images: Getty