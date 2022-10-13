The ghosts and ghouls are out to play…

If you’re looking for a way to shake up your spooky season with activities that are more daring than just the simple pumpkin carving, we have got you covered.

Here are seven ways you can celebrate Halloween in Abu Dhabi…

Jazz & Fizz

Pulling out all the stops, Jazz & Fizz is hosting the freakiest party on Saturday, October 29, and Monday 31. Show up in your most terrifying Halloween party attire which will get you a complimentary drink as well as a chance to win prizes. Guests can dive into a spooky-themed cocktail menu, which will guarantee a devilishly good time.

Jazz & Fizz, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Sat October 29, Mon 31, 10pm to 2am, one free drink for people wearing costumes, Tel: (0)2 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Yamanote Atelier

If you’re planning to host a crazy party or you’re just overcome with festive spirit for this frighteningly fabulous holiday, feast on some of Yamonte Atelier’s special baked goods. With dark and dangerous ghosts, skeletons and zombies drawn onto their delicious treats, there is no way you won’t be feeling super spooky.

Yamanote Atelier, multiple locations, can order online, yamanoteeatelier.com

Brunch at Le Corniche Dining

Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with your loved ones at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. Your day will be spent making trips to their frighteningly delicious cocktail station and feasting on a Halloween-inspired menu. Complete with eerie decor, a live band as well as a trick-or-treat activity for your little ones, this brunch has something for everyone. Guests are invited for brunch on Saturday, October 29 from 1pm to 4pm, costing Dhs255 for the soft beverages package, and Dhs380 for house beverages.

Le Corniche, Sofitel Abu Dhabi, Sat October 29, 1pm to 4pm, starting at Dhs255, Tel: (0)2 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

A dark and dangerous pool party at DIPFest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIPFest (@dipfestabudhabi)

Looking for a way to shake up your Halloween celebrations? DIPFest is hosting a fang-tactic nighttime pool party on Friday October 28, that will perfectly ease you into a frightfully fun weekend. For Dhs199 you can kick off the festivities with a Brunch from 8pm till 11pm, which will grant you free access to the pool party. If you’re hoping to join later, ladies go in for free before midnight, after which you must pay Dh100. For gents your entry will cost Dhs125.

Aloft Hotel, National Exhibition Centre, Al Rawdah Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi, Fri October 28, Brunch Dhs199 8pm till 11pm, free entry for girls before 12am after Dhs100, Gents Dhs125, facebook.com/dipfestabudhabi/

Halloween Murder Mystery Brunch

There’s been a murder. Not really of course, this is Abu Dhabi, but for the purposes of PJ O’Reilly’s special ‘who dunnit?’ murder mystery brunch ‘there has indeed been a *winks* murder’. Oraganised and performed in collaboration with In The Details Events, the brunching public will be deployed as deputy detectives, flexing their investigative muscle — helping the evening’s Columbo to solve a series of riddles, confounding interactive clues and uncover who, amongst the six scandal-clad suspects, dunnit. You’ll need to separate the improbable from the impossible, and whoever remains, no matter how unlikely, must be the culprit… Elementary our dear What’s-On readers. Food will include classic PJ-style platters, there are prizes up for grabs and naturally a spooky set of beverages. Unconfirmed but possible drinks include: grim and tonics, moan-haunt-tans, and pinot grigi-ohhh. Probably not though.

Fri Oct 28, 7pm to 10pm, house package Dhs295.

PJ O’Reilly’s open daily midday to 2am, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi. Tel: (800) 101 101, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi #pjsabudhabi

Enter a world of mystery at Warner Bros. World

Get stuck into some spine-chilling action at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi this October. Expect spookier-than-ever activities and experiences in this immersive theme park. Warner Bros has gone all out, introducing some new characters, such as the gang from Scooby-Doo and Catwoman, alongside fiendish favourites like Harley Quinn. Get involved with treasure hunts or feast on some Halloween inspired foods. These month-long festivities are being held till Monday, October 31, so there is ample time to get involved in all the festive fun.

Warner Bros World, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Thurs to Tues 10am till 8pm, Wed 10am to 6pm, Tel: 600 511115, wbworldabudhabi.com

Brunch at Mykonos

What better way to spend your Saturday than at brunch? For Halloween, Mykonos is hosting a special brunch from 3pm to 7pm, starting at Dhs199. Make sure to dress up in your fiercest fancy garments, as you could be the winner of their costume contest. Making your Halloween in Abu Dhabi the most memorable kind…

Mykonos, Le Meridien, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Brunch Sat October 29, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199, lemeridienvillageexperience.com

Wild Wolf Halloween Party at COYA

COYA Abu Dhabi has long been known for it’s parties and wild brunches. On Saturday October 29, this Peruvian resturant will take on a supernatural and other-worldy vibe, more mesmerising than any of it’s previous festivities. With upbeat music from Coya’s resident DJ’s and lavish spreads of Peruvian cuisine, this party is not to be missed. Make sure to dress in your most head-turning looks, and party the night away from 7pm till late.

COYA, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat October 29, minimum spend from Dhs1000, Tel: (0)2 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

Images: Social