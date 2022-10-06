For the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday…

Following the announcement last week that Saturday October 8 would be national holiday (which is at the weekend so most of you are probably off anyway), Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has confirmed that charges for Mawaqif parking and the Darb tolls will also get a short holiday.

And because Sundays are free anyway for both the toll and parking — it means you get a whole weekend of free motoring (excluding petrol, though that mercifully experienced its own price drop at the beginning of the month).

Timings

In accordance with tradition, for the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, parking in the capital’s Mawaqif parking bays and passing through the city’s Darb toll gates will be free from the morning of Saturday, October 8, until 7.59am on Monday, October 10, 2020.

Public transport

As always – that does also mean that the customer happiness centres will also be closed on Saturday, resuming operations on Monday October 10. During this time, many services can be accessed on ITC’s website, itc.gov.ae, through the Darb app or by calling (800) 88888.

Public transport — bus routes, and ferry will run as per their usual schedule, which you can keep up to date on using the darb.ae website or app.

