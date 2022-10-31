Capital ideas for your week…

Looking out for some things to do in the capital to fill your calendar this week? We’re here to help. Here are some suggestions that include visiting a new poolside lounge, watching a movie alfresco, and exchanging a cucumber for a drink.

Monday, October 31

Visit Abu Dhabi’s newest poolside lounge

The capital has a brand-new poolside dining and sunset destination for you to visit: Lillet. It’s located upon the soft shores of The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal and surrounded by its luscious gardens making it the perfect spot to soak in the sunset while you listen to soft DJ beats. Pair this with decadent cuisine and mixed drinks and you have yourself a great spot to unwind with mates.

Lillet, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Al Maqta’, Abu Dhabi, open 11am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)2 818 8888. ritzcarlton.com

Tuesday, November 1

Indulge in a grape and cheese night at The Westin Abu Dhabi

Lemon & Lime hosts grape and cheese night twice during the week for just Dhs169 per person. For the cost, you will get an assorted platter of cheese with free-flow wine for two hours. Pick your time slot from 5pm to 1am and make a reservation on 02 616 9999 or email the team at fbreservations.auh@westin.com.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Abu Dhabi, available Tues and Wed 5pm to 1am, Tel: (0)2 616 9999. marriott.com

Try the new Aperitivo at Antonia

With the start of the cooler weather, Antonia has launched a brand new aperitivo. For just Dhs80 per person, you will get two Aperol spritz with a half tray of classic pizza. Your pizza options include margherita, diavola, marinara, focaccia al rosmarino and more. It takes place every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Mon to Wed, 3pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)2 667 2554, @antonia.uae

Wednesday, November 2

Get a free drink thanks to World Cucumber Day

November 2nd marks World Cucumber Day – and that means you can head down to a bar and grab a free drink in exchange for a cucumber – no, we aren’t kidding. This year, however, the cucumber currency will be going digital. Fill in your details here for your unique code – aka, your digital cucumber currency. In the capital, exchange your digital cucumber currency for a free drink at Teatro, St. Regis Bar, Pregos and other capital spots. For a full list of the bars and restaurants, visit this website here.

thecuriouscucumber.ae

Meet the gals at c.mondo bar

Need to meet the girls for a mid-week catch-up? Head to c.mondo bar at Centro Capital Centre. For just Dhs99, you will get one snack and three selected beverages – a great accompaniment for unwinding as you get up to date on all the latest.

c.mondo bar, Centro Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi, ladies’ night every Wed, Tel: (0)2 409 6514. @centrocapcentre Thursday, November 3

Take your movie night up a notch at Matinee at the WB Abu Dhabi