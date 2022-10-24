The world renowned DJ returns to the decks at the City Walk stage on December 30…

Looking to get the New Year’s Eve party started a little early this year? Then bookmark this: one of the biggest names on the international DJ circuit, Martin Garrix, is set to spin at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 30.

Tickets for the event, which is presented by Full Circle, are already on sale, priced from Dhs175 for bronze tickets. For silver seats expect to pay Dhs230, and prime view gold seats are Dhs275. There’s also two standing areas in front of the stage, which are only for guests aged 16 and over. The regular standing tickets are Dhs275, while prime view gold circle tickets will set you back Dhs375 each.

The Dutch DJ played to a sold out crowd at the Coca-Cola Arena last December so be sure to snap up your tickets quick, as this is sure to be another sellout.

Martin Garrix gained fame through his solo release, Animals, which was released in June 2013. He is also the genius behind other top hits such as In the Name of Love, Scared To Be Lonely, There For You and more.

Known for his energetic shows as well as his epic sets, Martin Garrix has headlined in the UAE several times. He first performed at Sensation Dubai aged just 18 years old in 2014, then went on to spin on New Year’s Eve 2015, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2017 and at Dubai’s Bao Festival in 2018.

The superstar DJ isn’t the only performer to expect in Dubai over New Year’s Eve 2022. Already confirmed as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s glittering NYE Gala Dinner is Australian pop sensation, Kylie Minogue.

Martin Garrix, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday December 30, from Dhs175. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com, platinumlist.net