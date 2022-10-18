The eleven-storey building will consist of ten penthouses each with their own terrace pools…

Always dreamed of living in a penthouse? This breathtaking new apartment building will have one on every floor. Located on Palm West Beach, Palm Flower will consist of just eleven floors with one penthouse per floor, and one mega penthouse across two floors.

Each apartment will have double-height living space encompassing 9,000 to 18,300 square feet; floor-to-ceiling windows with endless views of Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf; a 360-degree terrace with a private pool facing the sea and a garden facing the other side; a private cinema; and a gym. Can you think of anything more ‘Dubai’?

And that’s not all: residents will park their car in personalised parking pods that open directly to their penthouse through private elevators.

Norman Foster is the architect behind the building who you may know from his other iconic projects including the Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles, and Alif – the mobility pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ultra high-end building is being delivered by Alpago Properties, who recently sold the most expensive villa in Dubai on Billionaires’ Row, Palm Jumeirah. The villa, named Casa Del Sole, sold for a whopping Dhs302.5 million. Palm Flower will no doubt become another of Dubai’s record-breaking listings.

Palm West Beach is an iconic 1.5km beachfront promenade that starts with the ultra-luxury Dorchester residences, and stretches all the way up to Trident Residences. It’s undoubtedly one of the hottest spots in Dubai, from breakfast to sundowners, with a range of restaurants, beach clubs, and hotels offering incredible views of Dubai Marina.

Alpago Properties announced the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony which took place on October 13th. More details will be announced upon the official private launch event, set to take place on Thursday, October 27.

Palm Flower, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. alpagoproperties.com

Images: Supplied