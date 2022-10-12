There are a total of three branches in Dubai now…

Joe and The Juice opened its doors in Dubai for the first time in September at two locations, and it isn’t slowing down. The popular Danish concept brand has now announced that it will be opening its third branch in Galleria Mall Al Barsha on Thursday, October 13.

Joe and The Juice has grown to over 300 branches across 16 locations across the world from New York to London, Iceland and more. In Dubai, its flagship store opened in Dubai Design District (d3) with both indoor and outdoor seating with views overlooking Burj Khalifa. Its second branch is at Mall of the Emirates.

How good is the Copenhagen-born global coffee empire? Well, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai happens to be a fan.

If you’ve visited Joe and The Juice at d3, you will find the same drinks and dishes at Galleria Mall Al Barsha.

The choices include global favourites such as Joe’s Green Mile made with broccoli, spinach, avocado, lemon, and apple; Go Away Doc made with carrot, ginger, and apple and much more. The drinks are made with high-quality and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Their signature shakes include a Power Shake – a blend of strawberry, banana, and vanilla milk, and an Instagrammable Blue Magic shake made from blue spirulina, avocado, protein, dates, lemon, and oat coconut – it’s a vegan favourite. There are also drinks for the caffeine fans prepared using premium blends and coffee beans sourced from Uganda and Guatemala. The Joe’s Iced Vanilla Latte and Iced Matcha Latte is a bestseller.

For bites, Joe and The Juice serve up salad bowls, breakfast bowls, and sandwiches including spicy tuna and Joe’s Club – a signature chicken, avocado and vegan pesto delight. Vegans, try the green bowl and avocado sandwich.

Heading over? You can find it opposite Al Barsha Pond Park in Galleria Mall. There is also an outdoor seating space so you can soak in the cool breeze as you dine.

Joe and The Juice, Galleria Mall Al Barsha, Al Barsha, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 11pm (until midnight on weekends), @joeandthejuiceuae

Images: What’s On | Supplied