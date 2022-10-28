The last two artists for the Yasalam F1 After Race parties have now been announced…

With just a few weeks left before the big Abu Dhabi F1 weekend, Flash Entertainment has announced the last two acts to appear at the famous Yasalam After Race parties.

#AbuDhabiGP fans, are you ready to ROCK?! 🎸 Rock N’ Roll legends @DefLeppard will bring their Hysteria to the #Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday, November 20th, 2022. 👨‍🎤

#GoUnreal and book your 🎫GOLDEN CIRCLE UPGRADE 🎫 now! ⚠️ Exclusive to F1 ticket holders⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bleveEmvYs — Yasalam AE (@YasalamAE) October 28, 2022

They are UK rap sensation, Dave (AKA Santan) who will be taking the stage on Thursday November 17, and veteran British rockers, Def Leppard who’ll be closing out the weekend with a performance on Sunday, November 20.

The wait is over! 🤩 A Super Thursday has just become Super ThursDave! 🎉 UK Rap artist and Best Rapper at the 2022 BRIT Awards, DAVE aka Santan Dave is your Thursday 17 November #AbuDhabiGP #Yasalam After-Race concert artist.🎵🎤 ⚠️ Exclusive to F1 ticket holders⚠️ pic.twitter.com/dw7AJqQmc1 — Yasalam AE (@YasalamAE) October 28, 2022

The book of Dave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANTAN (@santandave)

You may be aware of the life and works of Dave via his rhythmically slick AJ Tracey collaboration on the track ‘Thiago Silva’, his monster hit ‘Location’ (which also features Burna Boy) or more recently the UK chart number one banger, ‘Starlight’. Fun fact, our talented friend Dave also plays the character Morris ‘Modie’ Gregor in the outstanding British drama, Top Boy.

Leppard print

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Leppard (@defleppard)

You might also like All the amazing things confirmed for Abu Dhabi F1 so far

Def Leppard formed a full 22 years before Dave was born. The British rock band, big on hairspray and bubble gum metal, have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and are official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. The honour of the Yasalam Sunday spot is usually bestowed upon an act offering a big back catalogue of sing-a-long anthems — and the Sheffieldian quartet are no exception. There’s the spicy ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’, ‘Bringin’ On the Heartbreak’, ‘Animal’, ‘Hysteria’ and *checks notes* about another five decades of guitar jamming dad rock awesomeness.

And the only way to see them play, is to hold track tickets for whichever day the artist is performing. You cannot purchase concert tickets separately.

They join the already confirmed artists EDM maestros, Swedish House Mafia — headlining the show on Friday, November 18 and member of the rap aristocracy, Kendrick Lamar taking his brooding philosophical bars to the stage on Saturday, November 19.

Images: Instagram