Living for the weekend?

Our list of things to do this weekend has you covered, whether you’re hankering for family-friendly festivals, free workouts, foodie events, or an excuse to get spooky for Halloween. Essentially, there’s something out there for everyone.

Keep scrolling for our pick of everything you can eat, drink, and do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, October 28

Escape to La Cantine during your lunch break

Located on the lobby level of luxury hotel Jumeirah Emirates Towers, La Cantine du Faubourg has reopened its chic garden terrace for winter. One of the best times to head to this popular French fine dining restaurant is weekday lunchtimes to enjoy the stylish business lunch. From 12pm until 2:45pm, guests can enjoy two courses from for Dhs110, including beetroot carpaccio, chicken and mushroom cromesquis, roasted lamb leg, and seared cod. Those fancying something sweet can add a dessert for just Dhs20 or can pair the meal with a glass of wine for Dhs40.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 2am, Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Survive the zombie horde on skates at Rolldxb

Caution, witch on wheels! This weekend Rolldxb will host a frightfully fun Halloween-themed rollerskating party. From 6pm onwards, dare to join in the nightmare zombie rink for Dhs125 per hour (including skates). Wear your best costume as there’s a best-dressed zombie contest as well as other ghostly games for a chance to win Candylicious sweeties. Note: the venue only allows zombies aged 14 years and above after 7pm.

Rolldxb, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street, Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid Oct 26, 28, 29, 30 from 6pm to 11pm. For bookings click here. @rolldxb

Dress up for this epic haunted Halloween fiesta

Ghosts, ghouls, witches, and werewolves welcome… LOLA Taberna, arguably Dubai’s best Spanish restaurant, is going all out for Halloween with a festive fiesta, La Taberna Encantada. Taking place across the whole weekend from Friday to Sunday, the Spanish restaurant will transform into a haunted taberna and host an epic creepy brunch with live entertainment including a Flamenco show. Featuring a three-course set menu filled with authentic Spanish dishes plus unlimited drinks, the packages start from Dhs199 for house beverages or Dhs299 for sparkling.

TRYP by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs199 house, Dhs299 sparkling. Tel:(0)4 247 6688. trypwyndhamdubai.com

Take a break from shopping and visit the new Novikov restaurant

Feel like some retail therapy at Dubai Mall this weekend? Don’t forget to visit the newly-opened Novikov restaurant in Fashion Avenue. What’s on the menu? The London hotspot serves traditional Mediterranean food with French cooking techniques from breakfast, brunch, to dinner. Offering a chilled out, relaxed atmosphere, the chic eatery also has an amazing view of Burj Khalifa from its outdoor terrace.

Novikov, Level 2, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Dubai. Weekdays, 10am to 10.30pm. Weekends, 10am to 11.15pm. @novikovcafedubai

Saturday, October 29

Rejuvenate your soul at San beach club’s boho musical ritual

Welcome the weekend with a captivating celebration of music at this soul retreat. Situated on the beautiful Palm West Beach with the majestic view of the golden sun setting across the glistening waves, Ceremony at San is a weekly beach party featuring world-class band, Nomades, and a buzzing lineup of live DJs. Drift off to the rhythmic beats on a luxury daybed from Dhs250 per person.

Ceremony, San Beach, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Saturdays, 3pm to late. Tel:(0)4 458 0499. @sanbeach.dubai

Transport to the French Riveria at Drift beach

For those who’d rather be sipping rosé on the French coast… Drift Beach, located in the One and Only Royal Mirage, is throwing a two-day French Riveria celebration this weekend. From 12pm on Saturday, October 29, guests can sip on Minuty, tuck into delicious Provencal-inspired bites, and enjoy the dazzling live entertainment. Transitioning from day to night, DJ David Saint Claire will take to the decks and keep the vibes going through to the early hours.

Drift Beach, One and Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Saturday, October 29, 12pm. Booking required: Te:(0)4 315 2200. oneandonlyresorts.com

Join this free abs and booty workout class

Homegrown activewear brand L’Couture is teaming up with Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates to provide a series of free fitness classes throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge. Starting Saturday, October 29 with an abs and booty sculpt workout, the 45-minute classes will take place every Friday and Saturday at 8.30am around the pool. With a lineup of top instructors and different practices, the exercises will target different muscles and health benefits including pilates, yoga, and strength and conditioning.

Pool at Mosaic chill bar, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Every Friday and Saturday from October 29 to November 26. Limited spaces, my.coredirection.com

Party all night long at this spooktacular throwdown

Get ready to do the monster mash at this eerie celebration in the clouds. For one night only, the Toil and Trouble party will take place on the 75th floor of SLS hotel Dubai from 10pm to 3am. Might we suggest dressing up in your scariest costume as the best dressed of the evening will win a complimentary 30-minute massage at Ciel Spa. With stunning views of Dubai, guests sip on spooky cocktails whilst enjoying the live entertainment including jugglers, live music, dancers, and magicians.

Privilege Club (indoor), 75th floor, SLS Dubai, Dubai. Saturday, October 29, 10pm to 3am. sbe.com

Sunday, October 30

Trick or Treat the children to a fun Halloween-themed breakfast at Mondoux

From face painting to free cupcakes, Mondoux is where the family fun is at this weekend. Across both locations, Dubai Creek Harbour and JBR, little ones can get their face painted with spookylicious cupcakes from 10am to 12pm while parents indulge in the breakfast menu, think fresh chia pudding and indulgent French toast with epic views.

Mondoux, The Beach, JBR, Dubai and Mondoux Dubai Creek. Sunday, October 30, 10am to 12pm. mondoux.ae

Experience the best of music, art, and wellness at Kaynouna fest

A unique art, music, and culture fest is returning to Dubai this weekend at Jumeirah Creek Hotel. Across two stages, The Garden and Lakeside, there are activations, workshops, live DJs, yoga, dance, and performances. Tickets for Kaynouna cost Dhs320 and can be purchased here. Everyone is welcome (including children and pets) from 1pm until 7pm and the experience continues until 3am for the adults.

Saturday, October 29 at The Secret Garden, Jumeirah Creek Hotel. dubai.platinumlist.net

Start off barbecue season with a bang at One Life

Let’s go alfresco! Celebrating Dubai’s favourite season (barbecue season), One Life in Dubai Design District is heading outside this weekend bringing all the chill vibes you need for your weekend. Live DJs, vinyl records, and a sizzling barbecue including king prawns, striploin steak, burgers, and jerk chicken. For Dhs260, relish in the barbecue board with a whole selection of mains and sides such as greek salad, corn on the cob, and masala french fries.

One Life, Building 5, Dubai Design District, Dubai. Sundays 3pm to 9pm. onelifedxb.com

Head to City Walk to see a bunch of live music from regional artists

Across 16 days, 24 regional artists will perform at City Walk’s open-air stage at City Walk Unplugged from October 29 to November 13. From 6.30pm onwards, a dynamic lineup of singers, DJs, and bands such as Hala Al Turk, Alaa Wardi, Rola Kadri, Harget Kart, Aline Lahoud, Big Sam, Lea Makhoul and Nutsa Buzaladze will transform the fountain area to an epic live concert. Music enthusiasts will also be able to enjoy a range of wellness and art activities with a rich programme featuring body combat and Zumba every Friday and Saturday. City Walk Unplugged is free for all to attend.

City Walk Unplugged, City Walk, Dubai. October 29 to November 13. 6.30pm. citywalk.ae

