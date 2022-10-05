You get a cocktail, she gets a cocktail, everybody gets a cocktail…

The World’s 50 Best Bars is an annual listing that features the very best of the industry across the world.

The 14th edition took place last night on Tuesday, October 4 in Barcelona and we were thrilled to hear the news of three fantastic bars in Dubai making the list.

Zuma

Zuma Dubai has been a constant top contender in the industry featured time and time again on the list. This year, they have gone down in the listing placing at number 38 down from the 17th position in the 2021 announcement. The World’s 50 Best stated that although Zuma is a franchise, the bar in Dubai specifically is renowned for the cocktails and service. Pair this with their venue and resounding energy from every table, and Zuma continue to remains a cult classic.

Zuma, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily from midday to 3.15pm and 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurants.com, @zumadubai

Galaxy Bar

The much loved Dubai bar, Galaxy Bar ranked number 45 in the prestigious list. The ultra-luxurious cocktail lounge has continued to uphold its well-deserved status in the global bar industry. Since its opening in 2019, it has established itself as a reputable and innovative addition to the industry. The bar is distinctive with an ambience that is amplified by the celestially lit ceiling, soft velvet seating, and an incredible marble bar.

Galaxy Bar, Gate Village, DIFC, open Sun, Tues, Wed 8pm to 3am, Thu to Sat 9pm to 4m. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com, @galaxybardxb

Bulgari Bar

The Bulgari Bar, a new entry placed 50th. The bar is located in the Bulgari Hotel and boasts views of the Dubai Marina with elaborate chandeliers shaped in the Bulgari logo. The menu takes inspiration from flowers and colours with all-natural ingredients. The cocktails are striking and unexpected. According to The World’s 50 Best, Bulgari Bar’s Super Classics menu section manages to elevate even the classics.

Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Hotel and Resort, Jumeriah Bay Island, open daily 6pm to 2am. bulgarihotels.com, @bulgarihotels

Top 100…

Mimi Kakushi

Transporting its guests back to the roaring ’20s, this restaurant has not been around for very long but it has clearly made its mark on the Dubai nightlife and dining scene. Mimi Kakushi placed 58th on the World’s Best Bars List. The buzzing atmosphere along with a magical menu dazzles foodies with elevated Japanese cuisine and creatively crafted cocktails.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeriah, open Mon to Thu 6pm to 2am and Fri to Sun midday to 4pm and 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 379 4811 mimikakushi.ae, @mimikakushi

Honourable mention…

Salmon Guru

Other prominent mentions on the list include Salmon Guru in Madrid, which recently opened its doors in Dubai too. The Madrid branch placed 15th on the list. Salmon Guru Madrid is considered an institution and is revered for the quality of service and incredibly fun cocktails and overall vibe. You can expect the same outrageously fun and Insta-worthy setting at the Dubai branch.

Salmon Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, open daily from 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 814 9537 @salmongurudubai

