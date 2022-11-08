8 great things to do in Dubai this week: Nov 28 to Dec 1

Drinks deals, live music night, staycations and more ahead of the long weekend…

With the National Day holiday making it a three-day week, we’ve made sure whatever you’re looking for, there’s something to do in Dubai. From festive escape games to staycations and pool days, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s 8 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday November 28

Check out a festive themed escape game

There’s no way you’ll want to miss out on Escape Hunt Dubai’s newest VR game. Escape Hunt Dubai, located at The Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, is ready to transport guests to a winter wonderland with the launch of their incredible “Christmas Story” VR game. Enjoy a picture-perfect blanket of white without having to wrap up in winter wear as you battle against time to complete this snowy mission. here’s 50 per cent off all VR games until December 9

Escape Hunt Dubai, The Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, 11.30am to 10pm daily, Dhs60 after discount. Tel: (0)4 334 4473, escapehuntdubai.com

Get inspired at a cool new creative space

Looking to switch up where you work from this week? Then check out SPĀCES, a new creative space within Social Distrikt at The Pointe. Alongside an industrial feel: think concrete walls, plush vintage sofas, wooden tables and neon signs, there’s plenty of spots for creatives to get their business done, with a podcast studio and a lighting studio also available to use. It’s al paired with a menu of all-pleasing eats, and a regular rotation of programs that includes panel talks, art exhibitions, pop-ups and DJ sets.

SPĀCES, Social Distrikt, The Pointe, 9am to 1am weekdays, 9am to 2am weekends. @catalyst.spaces

Tuesday November 29

Check out a cool new art gallery

Looking to get your creative juices flowing? Then head to Bedia Art Gallery, which has just opened in Al Khayat Avenue, Dubai’s new hub for visual arts. The art gallery and studio display work by abstract artist Kemal Yazici; UAE’s first Turkish gallery owner and artist. Born in Turkey and raised in Germany with an eclectic Balkan heritage, Kemal Yazici is a contemporary abstract artist bringing to life paintings inspired by the simplicity of geometrical and organic elements. He mainly works with oil and acrylic paints, expertly layering them upon a stretched canvas through his approach that requires great attention to detail.

Bedia Art Gallery, Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 7pm Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)4 335 9133, bediaartgallery.com

Catch up over drinks and views at Folly

From 6pm to 10pm on Tuesdays, you and your besties can enjoy a platter of nibbles, two hours of wine, bubbles and cocktails whilst you vibe to the tunes spun by a DJ. Ladies this will cost you Dhs195 and men pay Dhs295. If you’re feeling fancy, you can upgrade by Dhs300 for a bottle of champagne.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, ladies Dhs195, Men Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 430 8535, folly.ae

Wednesday November 30

Check-in for a National Day getaway

With a long weekend ahead, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the spoils of a five star Dubai resort. Save up to 25 per cent this UAE National Day using the ‘LOCALS’ when you make your reservations. Holiday packages start from as little as Dhs700 and are inclusive of breakfast for two daily, as well as 20 per cent off in restaurants and 25 per cent off on selected activities.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resorts, Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent, Dubai, offers start from Dhs700, Tel: (0)4 567 8888. anantara.com

See a fun Irish band live

The Coronas are a much-loved Irish rock band who originated in Dublin, and they’re making their welcome return to Dubai this week. On Wednesday November 30, the Irish rockers will perform at The Baggot, McGettigan’s, bringing an epic sing-along to the live music venue with a roster of their top hits. It’s Dhs150 per person for entry, including a complimentary drink.

The Baggot, McGettigan’s JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7pm, Weds Nov 30, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 356 0470, mcgettigans.com/

Thursday December 1

Head down to the first day of Emirates Dubai 7s

Emirates Dubai Rugby 7s is one of the biggest events on the sporting and social calendar – rugby fan or not. The music, sport and entertainment festival is back at full capacity for 2022 and the huge three-day event will take place once again at The Sevens Stadium from December 1 to 3, 2022 (National Day weekend). You can get your hands on tickets for the first day of the Emirates Dubai 7s, Thursday December 1, for free. Just be sure to register beforehand to get your free entry ticket.

Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 3. dubairugby7s.com

Take advantage of the long weekend with a fully redeemable pool day

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers, the latter of which are priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, although you’ll get it all back to spend on food and drink.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai