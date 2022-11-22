Rocking around the Christmas Tree…

Decorating the Christmas tree is a major milestone of the festive activities. For us, this entails drinks, festive treats and some rocking around the Christmas tree. If you don’t make a huge fuss about decorating your tree, or you just want to jump into the festivities without the hassle, here are some places to experience the holiday cheer.

Swissotel Al Ghurair

When: Tuesday, November 29

Kickstart your festive season with a magical evening full of lights and delicious treats. Watch a 20-foot Christmas tree get decorated whilst you sip on festive drinks, snack on canapés and attend a gingerbread workshop. Guests can also join a Lindt chocolate masterclass for Dhs99 or enjoy a festive afternoon tea experience for Dhs175.

Swissotel, Al Ghurair Dubai, Deira, Dubai, Nov 29, Tel: (0)4 293 3000, swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com

Habtoor Grand Resort

What’s more dazzling than a tree-lighting ceremony to announce the beginning of the festive season. The Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph collection is lighting up the festive season by inviting guests to partake in a an evening of seasonal cheer and Christmas sparkle. Santa Claus will be making a guest appearance along with his elves who will lead a Christmas carol singalong.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Marina, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Thur Dec 1, 6pm, marriott.com

Emirates Golf Club

When: Saturday, December 3

Get into the holiday spirit at the Emirates Golf Club with their tree lighting ceremony and festive party. From 7pm to 8pm, there will be a live choir singing all your favourite Christmas classics, whilst you tuck into a few glasses of mulled wine alongside some festive cheer. It’s on a first-come-first-served basis, but if you don’t make it in time – don’t worry as the festive kickstarter party will be held at the Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club, where guests can enjoy two hours of unlimited house beverages from 8pm for Dhs155. Since winter is not a time to count your calories, dive into a festive buffet for Dhs130 per person.

Clubhouse Lobby, Emirates Golf Club, Sat Dec 3, 7pm to 8pm, festive party at Spike Bar 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Taj JLT

When: Wednesday, December 7

Decorating the family Christmas tree is always a special occasion, marking the beginning of the winter festivities. At Taj JLT, you can bask in the celebrations a second time with their festive ceremony, complete with mulled wine, festive bites and sweet minced pies. Guests will be able to sing along or listen to the choir, whilst children can get a picture with Santa Claus himself.

Taj Jumeirah JLT Hotel, Dubai, Wed Dec 7, Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com

Santa’s Secret Island – Blue Waters

When: Friday, December 9

Step onto this ‘magical’ Island in Dubai for some festive cheer. On Friday, December 9 there is a tree lighting ceremony you don’t want to miss plus a chance to visit Santa’s Grotto and have fun at the ice rink and snow globe. Little ones can even partake in workshops.

Bluewaters Island Dubai, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm daily from Dec 9 to 29, bluewatersdubai.ae

Expo City Dubai

When: Friday, December 9

From the end of November to January 2023, the Mobility District, Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai will transform into a magical winter wonderland, which will be lined with traditional, chalet-styled Christmas markets, pine trees, as well as fun fairground games and a letter-to-Santa station. It will all begin with a dazzling ceremony on Friday, December 9 – the official kick-off of the Winter City – where a spectacular 16-metre tree will be lit up. It will also feature the second edition of the Mrs Claus Christmas show (a popular activation during Expo 2020), which will take place from December 20 to 29.

Expo City Dubai, November 23 to January 8, expocity.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

When: Friday, December 9

Join the Versace family for a glamorous tree-lighting ceremony at the Mosaico lounge, with panoramic views of Dubai Creek and the main pool. The Lounge will be transformed for the festive season with a tree lighting ceremony taking place from 6pm to 8pm on December 9. It’s a minimum of Dhs150 per person.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Dec 9, 6pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 556 8805, @palazzoversacedubai

Images: Provided, social and Unsplash