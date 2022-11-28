The most wonderful time of year is here…

Your calendar is probably starting to get chockablock with festive events in Dubai, but the office Christmas party is always something to look forward to. Whether you’re looking for a small team dinner, a big buffet blowout or just some nibbles and drinks to be jolly, we have found a few places to celebrate the holidays.

Here are all the festive spots to enjoy an office Christmas party in Dubai

Folly

When: Thursday, December 1 to Friday, December 23

Tuck into a four-course menu at Folly, whilst you overlook the gorgeous water canals of the Madinat Jumeirah. Complete with traditional roast turkey, the packages will start at Dhs295 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for sparkling and Dhs550 for cocktails.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeriah Dubai, Mon to Fri 5pm to 12am, Mon to Wed 5pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 430 8535, folly.ae

Lock Stock and Barrel

When: Wednesday, December 21

If your looking for a wild Christmas party, then join LSB for some festive midweek madness. Get loose with your work crew by pop-local and dropping to sounds of your favourite throwback tunes alongside unlimited food and drinks from 8pm to 11pm. For Dhs200 everyone can enjoy unlimited house beverages and selected dishes.

Lock Stock and Barrel, JBR, Business Bay, Barsha Heights, Wed Dec 21, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs200 unlimited drinks and food, lsbdubai.com

Long’s Bar

When: Daily Throughout December

Rock around the Christmas Tree at Long’s bar this season. Join their daily Christmas roasts throughout December where you can indulge in a wholesome meal including turkey, ham, Yorkshire puddings and all the trimmings for Dhs99 each. Long’s Bar will have endless Christmas anthem’s playing – getting you into the holiday spirit from 13.30pm to 10.30pm. You can also book a chauffeur service for you and your team – treat yourself!

Long’s Bar, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre, Dubai, daily in December, 12.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs99 per person, Tel: (0)50 340 6348, rotana.com

Mr Miyagi’s

When: Throughout December

A slight alternative to your classic Christmas party, Mr Miyagi’s is throwing a South-Asian-themed Christmas party packed with gyozas, dim sum, bao buns, kung pao chicken and Thai curries. Enjoy three courses with unlimited drinks for three hours. It will cost Dhs179 for ladies and Dhs199 for the gents. If you’re cabin crew or a teacher, it’s Dhs149. If you’re feeling boujie, upgrade to sparkling for Dhs30 extra.

Mr Miyagis, Media City, Studio City, Wed to Sun 5pm to 3am, Mon and Tues closed, mrmiyagis.xyz

Publique

When: Thursday, December 1 to Friday, December 30

This alpine-themed venue has three different festive party offers. Indulge in a three-hour festive brunch priced at Dhs225 for soft drinks, Dhs345 for house drinks, and Dhs395 for bubbles. Alternatively, you and your team can tuck into sharing platters for two hours with soft drinks package going for Dhs225 and house drinks for Dhs295. If you prefer to keep things light and casual; opt for canapes and two hours of beverages for Dhs195 for soft drinks and Dhs265 for house beverages.

Publique Dubai, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 430 8550, publique.ae

Reform Social & Grill

When: Until Saturday, December 24

Your local neighbourhood hotspot Reform is offering three ways to get festive with your coworkers. Explore the classic and premium set menus for Dhs199 per person, or canapés for Dhs110 per hour. If you’re looking to go all out, indulge in a buffet for Dhs220 per person. This venue is pooch friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friends.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, 8am to 12am daily, Tel: (0)4 454 2638, reformsocialgrill.ae

The Scene

When: Until Saturday, December 24

The Scene is one of our favourite spots to dive into some classic pub grub whilst overlooking the Dubai Marina. This winter they are offering some office party packages, where you and your coworkers can munch on a roast turkey dinner, crispy duck confit, pan-fried salmon or mushroom truffle pappardelle. Prices vary between a two or three-course meal, with the two-course house beverage package going for Dhs299 and three-course house beverages costing Dhs349.

The Scene, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 422 2328, thescene.xyz

The London Project

When: Until Friday, December 30

Treat your team to a merry little Christmas at Bluwaters, overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline. The whole team will transport to a winter wonderland with a sharing-style menu of baked camembert, turkey, Christmas pudding and a cheese board, among many other dishes. The corporate menu goes for Dhs350 per person with a minimum of 10 people. If you want to explore the premium package, it will cost Dhs695, or go all the way with the champagne package for Dhs895 with a minimum of 20 people.

The London Project, Blue Waters Island, Dubai, Mon to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thur and Sun 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am, Tel: (0)54 306 1822, @thelondonprojectdubai

Phileas Fogg

When: Until Saturday, December 24

Eat, drink and be merry at one of Dubai’s favourite hangouts. The office gang can enjoy three hours of free-flowing beverages as well as a two-course or three-course menu package between 12pm and 8.15pm. Two courses and house drinks will cost Dhs299 with three courses with house drinks being Dhs349.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills, Dubai, 12pm to 8.15pm, from Dhs199, Tel: (0)4 572 4477, foggs.xyz

Qwerty

When: Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, January 7, 2023

If you’re looking for something quick, festive and wallet-friendly, try this ‘Festive Biz Lunch’ at Qwerty. For Dhs90 you can enjoy two coursed with a festive main course option between 12pm and 3pm, with an additional Dhs15 getting you a glass of mulled wine alongside your meal. It’s a great way to escape your desk for a festive meal with your coworkers.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai 12pm to 3pm, Dhs90 for two courses, Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com

Images: Provided and social