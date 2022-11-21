The new Palm Jumeirah hotspot promises luxe beach days and chic Mediterranean dining by night…

Looking to switch up your pool days? Or perhaps you’re in need of a new location for dinner with a view? Then snag yourself a reservation at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Dubai’s stunning new rooftop escape. Transforming the top floor of Palm West Beach’s Radisson Resort, the venue oozes Mediterranean style, complete with inviting swimming pool, a duo of VIP private jacuzzis, and a breezy restaurant in ocean shades.

Drawing inspirations from the glorious Italian coast, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum brings the Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai’s shores, welcoming guests to a trio of experiences: pool, bar and restaurant every day from 11am. Whether it’s a pool day, long, leisurely lunch or a catch-up over sundowners, this new hotspot is one you need to know about.

The swimming pool is lined by single loungers and plush cabanas, with space for roughly 80 guests to enjoy the rooftop setting. Pool passes for entry only are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, inclusive of a sunbed, towel and access to the premium amenities. The VIP Cabanas are available on a minimum spend.

The restaurant will open from 11am daily for laidback lunches, transforming into a sought-after spot for alfresco dinners with a view once the sun has set. On the menu, expect an array of Mediterranean delicacies with heavy Italian influence. Fresh seafood, grilled-to-order meats and homemade pastas are among the highlights.

Whichever experience you pick, this lofty perch promises picturesque views of Bluewaters, The Palm, Dubai Marina and the Burj Al Arab from all four sides. So, wherever you find yourself, you can expect some pretty incredible views.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Level 14, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, 11am to 6pm pool, 11am to 11pm restaurant, 11am to 2am bar. Tel: (0)58 559 4222, @tlmarenostrumdubai