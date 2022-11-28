Capital ideas for your week…

Looking for things to do in Abu Dhabi this week? It’s a short work week and we’re here to help with some fantastic suggestions to enjoy your hours post work.

Here are some great things to do from November 28 to 30, but be sure to head back to whatson.ae for some great things to do in Abu Dhabi over the long UAE National Day weekend.

Monday, November 28

Dine at the all-new Huna Yas Mall food hall

Looking for a new spot to dine? Head to Huna Yas, the luxury food hall at Yas Mall. It’s currently in a ‘soft opening phase’ with access to 13 distinct dining experiences. It includes Tazal; BB Social Dining – a restaurant HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai approves of; Taco Ville; Blu Fried Chicken and more. Read more here.

Huna Yas Mall food hall, Ground floor, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, open Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, iamhuna.com

Go snap-happy with the family at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Celebrate the start of the long weekend with family over at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. There’s a Glow and Flower Garden (similar to Garden Glow in Dubai) which is showcasing Instagrammable light art and beautiful flowers. You can also catch the Fountain and Laser Show at Emirates Fountain. Little ones will also adore the weekly parades featuring cartoon characters and clowns, and the children’s theatre is not to be missed. Don’t skip the Selfie Street District, Dessert Museum, Go Karting, Children’s District and Crazy Car District.

( 800) 555. zayedfestival.ae Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, opens daily at 4pm, Tel:

Tuesday, November 29

Catch the Wales vs England World Cup action

The Dragons take on the Three Lions on November 29 at 11pm and it’s going to be one World Cup match you don’t want to miss. Want to head out with the family to watch the game? Head to family-friendly Emirates Palace’s Oriental Café, or if you want something legendary, book a table with mates at Lock, Stock and Barrel in Yas Bay for those party vibes. Several restaurants are also screening the match in Abu Dhabi including Appaloosa in Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Loca in The Galleria Al Maryah Island and many more.

Find the top spots here and remember to book your spots.

Relax with an afternoon tea at Let’s

Let’s has launched an afternoon tea with a Middle Eastern twist. Guests can sit back and relax as they are surrounded by lush greenery, and effortless Mediterranean vibes. Tuck into dainty bites including finger sandwiches, feta and honey croissant, mango tarts, delicate macarons and more. It’s available Monday to Sunday from 3pm to 6pm and priced at Dhs305 for two.

Let’s, Al Saray St, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, avail Mon to Sun 3pm to 6pm, Dhs305 for two, Tel: (0)2 886 7740. @lets.uae

Wednesday, November 30

Test your sporting skills at Yas Mall Sports Boulevard at Yas Mall has had a revamp and until November 30 features ‘Speed and Score’ where hardcore racing and football enthusiasts willfind a number of active sports and competitive games. It caters to guests of all skills and ages. There’s the life-sized racing simulators transporting racers to the virtual Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit, and football fans can test their defense skills against a virutal opponents. You can even turn yourself into a legend at the life-sized human foosball zone. It is open from 10am to 10pm daily. Sports Boulevard, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (800) 927 6255. @yasmallad Enjoy the ultimate BBQ beach dining experience

Sink your toes in the sand and soak in the sea breeze and prepare for four-days of no deadlines or emails. Emirates Palace has reopened BBQ Al Qasr – ‘the most romantic restaurant in the capital’. It offers a seaside retreat for diners who love to enjoy their meals alfresco. Make plans with your loved one and dine in a romantic gazebo just steps away from the Arabian Sea.

BBQ Al Qasr, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (02) 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com