Wind-down wellness…

Tough day at work? Hectic family schedules? These ideas to calm your mind, body, and soul will help you end the day on a high note.

Yin Yoga

Where: Shimis

Rather than up tempo and dynamic power practices such as vinyasa or hatha, yin yoga is a deeply grounding and soothing style of yoga involving long static holds that are breath-focused. This style of yoga helps to soothe the nervous system and ground excess mental energy so that we can sleep better, longer, and deeper. It’s the perfect practice for when you feel like you need a dose of relaxation before bed. Give it a try on Friday evenings at stylish studio Shimis in Alserkal Avenue with Karina.

@shimis.dubai

Sound Healing

Where: DNA Health & Wellness

New Alserkal wellness centre DNA offers a range of holistic well-being classes, including evening sound healing with crystal bowls led by expert practitioner Olivia Prescott. The beautiful thing about a sound healing session is that you get to do nothing. Simply lie down and relax to the soothing sound healing frequencies. You might even doze off or simply enjoy a much-needed break to relax and unwind.

dnahealthcorp.com

Breathwork and Ice Baths

Where: Cool Out, Breath In

Come and meet Benoit, a devout Wim Hof follower, for a post-work wellness session. Several times a week, an eclectic group gathers in his back garden for sessions that include Wim Hof Method breathing exercises and ice baths. You’ll learn how to feel comfortable in an ice bath while also benefitting from overall inflammation reduction, boosting your immune system, and learning how to handle stressful situations. There are three evening sessions per week that include breathwork, ice baths, sauna and dinner.

@cooloutbreathin

Immersive Meditation

Where: Theatre of Digital Arts

This unique twist on traditional meditation combines a spiritual practice with modern technology inside Souk Madinat’s stunning Theatre of Digital Arts. A certified meditation facilitator guides you through some mindful inner reflection as state-of-the-art lights and sounds surround you. Evening sessions vary throughout the month, so keep an eye on toda.ae for upcoming schedules.

@todadubai

Stretching

Where: Paus DXB

Focused stretching allows muscles to relax and lengthen, which puts less strain on the skeletal system and reduces tension throughout the body. Students who take this class regularly report fewer injuries and improved sleep. Sign up to an early evening ‘deep stretch and release’ session at gorgeous new wellness centre Paus, on Al Wasl Road.

@pausdxb

There’s an app for that, too…

Headspace

Mindfulness is made simple with Headspace. Led by former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe, the premise is to take 10 minutes a day to listen in and clear your mind. Users report better attention spans, alertness, and instant calm.

Calm

With this paid membership, users have access to more than 700 guided meditations of varying types and lengths. There are also ‘Sleep Stories’ that can help you if you

have a tough time drifting off each night.

Insight Timer

Insight Timer’s vast library of guided meditations can help with everything from easing you into sleep and reducing stress. They include cameos from celebrities such as Russell Brand and Giselle Bündchen.

Images: Social and Supplied