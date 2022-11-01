It’s going to be a festival of truly HYPEr proportions…

Taking place this Saturday November 5, the inaugural HYPE Festival — a full day-and-night electric groove extravaganza — lands in the breezy Palm Garden of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

The future sounds experiences features a trio of truly talented global-circuit headliners, each preeminent in their own EDM grooves — with Claptone, Joris Voorn, Mambo Brothers booked in and committed to raining HYPE fire on the capital.

Access to this alfresco fiesta is priced from just Dhs195, with the last remaining tickets, tables and VIP packages still currently available via the abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net website. But you’ll need to be quick, we’re on to the last round of tickets.

Brunch HYPE

There is another way to pave your way to the rave. Those heading to the glorious B.I.G. (brunch in Garage) this Saturday November 5 (1pm to 4pm), to take part in a gastronomic galavant through multiple cuisines and theatrical hedonistic scenes, will automatically unlock access to a day pass for HYPE Festival. The soft package for which is Dhs400, and for the house (because my house is your house, and your house is my house) package is available at Dhs500.

HYPE Flex

If you want to make sure you’re looking your chiseled, fully flexed fiesta best for the big day, there’s a workout bootcamp hosted by Vogue Fitness on the morning of the event, and it’s free for HYPE ticket holders. It’s going down at Rush nightclub from 9am and if you want in, you’ll need to email Jamie.c@vfuae.com.

HYPE 2.0

Goodbyes are hard. And if come the final whistle you find you’re not ready to leave… *shiftily looks over shoulders” pssst, we might know where you can find an incredible pool-based after party. It’s at the same hotel in fact, at Wet Deck — and it’s being hosted by show headliners the Mambo Brothers. And being Ibiza icons, epic pool parties are their specialist subject. You’ll find this rooftop rager taking place between 1am and 4am in the wee small hours of Sunday November 6, access for HYPE ticket holders costs just Dhs100.

HYPEr Drive

HYPE tees up a month of truly exceptional musical mayhem at the Yas Island hotel. Later in the month, as part of the long race weekend, there’s a relay of epic F1 related revelry, including trackside brunches, pool parties and a special soiree headed up by Roger Sanchez. And if you’d like more information on exactly what’s going on at the party that ignites it all, check out our guide to the seven biggest reasons to get excited for the HYPE.

Sound HYPE

But if November 5 simply feels too far away and that pent-up big-fish-little-fish energy is approaching reactor meltdown levels — we have a little musical amuse-bouche for you. An audio appetiser, served piping hot directly to your eardrums from the Spotify beat kitchens.