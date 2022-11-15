Ladies, assemble your squad…

With the countless ladies’ nights on offer in Dubai, girls always have more fun. Whether you’re looking for a way to ease your manic Monday or a hump day treat, we have got you covered. Now with alfresco season upon us, there are also ladies’ days offers you can take full advantage of.

Here are 10 glamorous new ladies’ day and night deals in Dubai you need to check out this month.

Tuesday: Azure Beach

Kick back and relax at Azure Beach’s new ladies’ day extravaganza. For Dhs200 ,all señoritas will receive a sunbed, towel and five complimentary drinks. If your interested in some poolside pampering, there will be a hair-braiding station and glitter bar for anyone looking to pimp their style.

Azure Beach, Rixos Dubai JBR, Dubai, Tues Dhs200 pool access with five drinks, Tel: (0)52 777 9472, azure-beach.com

Tuesday: Claw

Get the party started at Claw’s new ladies’ night, where you can enjoy bites and beverages for a total steal. Every Tuesday, head down to their new JBR outpost and indulge in three hours of unlimited free drinks and two bites from the ladies’ night menu for Dhs65. This all-American diner has got frozen margaritas on tap, and if you’re brave enough, make sure to try your luck on their Bucking Bronco.

Claw BBQ, Pavilion at The Beach, off JBR, 7pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs65. Tel: (0)4 230 0054, clawbbq.com

Tuesday: Glo

Glo is offering all queens an evening full of delightful deals every Tuesday. For Dhs220 from 7pm till 11pm queens can enjoy four dishes and four cocktails or unlimited house spirits, wine and sparkling wine. You will also be able to avail 50 per cent off shisha throughout the night and receive a welcome drink along with two shots. If you want to get the party started early, both ladies and gents can enjoy an extended happy hour from 5pm to 10pm, with discounts on a selected drinks menu.

Glo Dubai, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, Tues 7pm to 11pm, Dhs220 four dishes and four cocktails or unlimited house spirits, wine and sparkling wine, Tel: (0)50 682 9537, @glodxb

Tuesday: Venus Beach Club

Grab your besties and head to Venus Beach Club as they have just introduced a pool day every Tuesday from 10am to 7pm. Lounge on the water’s edge and indulge in Italian favourites and delicious cocktails. All you have to pay is Dhs150, which is completely redeemable on food and beverages.

Venus Beach Club, Caesars Palace, Julius Tower, Dubai, Tues 10am to 7pm Dhs150 fully redeemable, Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

Wednesday: Antika

Every Wednesday, ladies can let their hair down by dancing the night away and feasting on delicious food and beverages from 8pm to 12am for Dhs150 at DIFC’s Antika Bar. With live performances by Ziad El Asmar, you and your besties will be ensured to have a good time.

Antika Dubai, DIFC, Podium Level, Tower 2, Al Fattan Currency House, Dubai, 8pm to 12am, Weds, Dhs150. Tel: (0)50 735 9177, antikabar.ae

Wednesday: Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Ease your midweek blues at this effortless boho-chic beachfront lounge, where ladies can enjoy deals during the day and evening. For a relaxing beach day with your girls book one of the new deluxe cabanas (max four per bed) for Dhs399 which is fully redeemable on food and drinks at the lounge area. When the sun sets, you and your fellow queens can enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 10pm for Dhs99 per person.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeriah, East Crescent Rd, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, Day time beach cabana Dhs399 fully redeemable, 7pm to 10pm free-flowing drinks Dhs99, www.sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Wednesday: Surf Club

Buckle up for a ladies’ day and night at Surf Club. Renowned for its eclectic ambience and lively beats, this poplar beach bar is now offering fun in the sun and moonlight madness for all ladies. For Dhs199 ladies can bask in the sun, whilst they dive into a specially curated food platter and bottomless mojitos and grape. This deal is redeemable between 1pm and 5pm and again at 7pm to 11pm.

Surf Club, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 589 5444, Dhs199 for food platter and unlimted selected drinks, 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm, surfclubdubai.com

Wednesday: Weslodge Saloon

No matter what mood you’re in, whether it’s to party the night away, or relax after-work with your girlfriends, strut over to Weslodge saloon for a fun night out. From 8pm to 12am all ladies can enjoy 30 per cent off their main courses and unlimited drinks for Dhs100 per person. Tuck into the specially curated wine list as well as the Canadian lobster tagliatelle, you won’t regret it.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am Dhs100 for unlimited drinks and 30 per cent of main courses, Tel: (0)4 350 9288, weslodge.ae

Wednesday: Virgin Izakaya

Perfect for a mid-week catch up, Virgin Izakaya is serving straight vibes. with the backdrop of the stunning JBR and Marina skyline, all ladies can expect deep house music alongside delicious Japanese cuisine from 8pm till late. For Dhs149 per señorita, you will receive 6 tokens which is redeemable on dishes or drinks from a signature menu. If you looking to bring gent’s, the same deal is available for Dhs199.

Virgin Izakaya DXB, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Tel: (0)4 589 8689, Wed 8pm till late, Dhs149 for 6 tokens, @virgin.izakaya.dubai

Thursday: Republic Adda Bar and Lounge

Celebrate life Downtown this Thursday with free-flowing beverages and a main course for just Dhs150. If you’re looking to have a feast, you can also enjoy a 30 per cent discount on all extra dishes ordered. After your meal, you can groove the night away to the beats of the DJ whilst you overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline.

Republic Adda Bar ad Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton, Business Bay, Tel: (0)52 924 7596,

