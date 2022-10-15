Ladies, assemble your squad…

With the countless ladies’ nights on offer in Dubai, girls always have more fun. Whether you’re looking for a way to ease your manic Monday or a hump day treat, we have got you covered.

Here are 15 glamorous new ladies’ nights in Dubai you need to check out this month.

Sunday and Monday: Puerto 99

Put a pep in your step with ladies’ night at Puerto 99. On Sundays and Mondays, sip on unlimited selected drinks for Dhs175 whilst overlooking the stunning waterfront views of Bluewater’s Island. If you’re peckish, why not try some of their unbeatable meat or seafood dishes alongside your drinks.

Puerto 99, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Mon from 10pm till 12am, Sun from 9pm to 11pm, Dhs175 for unlimited selected drinks, Tel: (0)52 570 0490, puerto99.ae

Sunday and Monday: Shi

If you’re needing a midweek treat, every Tuesday ladies can enjoy a sushi platter complete with dim sum, crispy soft-shell crab and three selected drinks for Dhs249. Men can also indulge in this Tuesday special for Dhs349.

SHI, Bluewater’s Island Dubai, Sun 9pm to 11pm and Mon 10pm to 12am, Dhs175 unlimited selected drinks, Tuesday Dhs249 sushi platter and three selected drinks, Tel: (0)4 393 9990, shirestaurant.com

Tuesday: Basanti & Co

Spice up your life with the flavours of India at this Bollywood-themed venue. All ladies are invited to enjoy three selected beverages and two bites for Dhs150. Turn up the heat on your next Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm.

Basanti & Co, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Tues 7pm till 11pm, Dhs150 for two bites and three beverages, Tel: (0)4 557 694, @basantiandcodubai

Tuesday, Friday and Sunday: Billionaire

Known for its opulence, this venue is unlike any other in the city. With live performances and a delectable food menu, all ladies are invited every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from 11.45pm until late, for complimentary drinks at the bar. Get your dancing shoes ready, as you will be able to dance the night away at this glamorous venue.

Billionaire Club, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Tue, Fri and Sun, 11.45 till late, unlimited drinks, Tel: (0)4 510 3100, billionairesociety.com/dubai/

Tuesday: Claw BBQ

Get the party started at Claw’s new ladies’ night at the Palm’s new Hilton hotel. Every Tuesday indulge in three hours of unlimited free drinks and 30 per cent off food when you spend Dhs150. This all-American diner has got frozen margaritas on tap, and if you’re brave enough, make sure to try your luck on their Bucking Bronco.

Claw BBQ, Hilton the Palm, Tues 7pm till 1am, three hours of free drinks and 30 per cent off food after Dhs150 spent, Tel: (0)4 230 0054, clawbbq.com

Tuesday: Ketch Up

On Tuesdays, all ladies can tuck into a special dinner between 6pm and 9pm for just Dhs150. Known and adored for their handcrafted burgers and casual atmosphere, your Instagram will be popping with the iconic views of the JBR and Marina skyline.

Ketch Up, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Tues 6pm to 9pm Dhs150 selected dinner. Tel: (0)50 750 7424, ketchupdxb.com

Tuesday: Seven Sisters

The sisters are having a party every Tuesday from 7pm to 1am. With their ladies’ night package you can enjoy one dish from their inventive fusion menu and most importantly, a three-hour open bar. It’s a wallet-friendly Dhs100 between 7pm and 10pm, or Dhs120 from 10pm to 1am. Be sure to get your dancing shoes on as this one gets lively.

Seven sisters, JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed from 7pm to 1am, one dish and three hours of drinks from Dhs100, Tel: (0)56 775 4777, 7sistersdubai.com/home

Tuesday: Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

From Monday October 19 all queens can perch on Soho Gardens’ newly open rooftop terrace as it reopens for the new season. As part of a roster of new events, every Tuesday Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah is offering four cocktails, house spirits or wines alongside nibbles for just Dhs100 from 8pm onwards. Make sure to make this rooftop terrace your new local hangout.

Soho Garden, Nakheel Mall, The Palm, Tues from 8pm onwards, Dhs100 for 4 drinks and nibbles, Tel: (0)54 233 5555, sohogardenpalm.com

Wednesday: Sho Cho

Back for its 22nd season, this laid-back restaurant offers an iconic oceanside dining experience. On ladies’ night, expect a delicious Japanese set menu and unlimited beverages for Dhs155 every Wednesday. If you’re looking for a mid-week catch-up with your bestie, this is a perfect beachside spot.

Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Jumeriah, Wed 7pm, Dhs155 for unlimited selected beverages and set menu, Tel: (0)50 798 1869, sho-cho.com

Wednesday: Publique

Dubai’s favourite alpine-themed bar is debuting its new ladies’ night. Every Wednesday all queen’s can enjoy three complementary drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs50. With their diverse sharing platters, your crew can enjoy a delicious charcuterie board alongside their drinks.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed spend Dhs50 and receive 3 free drinks, Tel: (0)4 430 8550, publique.ae/

Wednesday: Mezzanine

Get ready to let your hair down on Wednesday nights, with a main course and three beverages for only Dhs99 from 7pm till 11pm at Mezzanine. Unwind after work over some classic margaritas and elevated pub classics, whilst you and your ladies bask in the stunning view of the Burj Al Arab.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, Wed 7pm till 11pm, Dhs99 for three drinks and one main course, Tel: (0)58 599 4659, mezzaninedubai.com

Wednesday: Qwerty

Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays where all ladies can enjoy two hours of free-flowing drinks with the purchase of one main course. From 7pm onwards, ladies can feast on a fillet of seabass, smokey duck or short ribs alongside their beverages of choice.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Wed 7pm, two hours of free drinks with the purchase of a main dish, Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

Wednesday: Brass Monkey

As a hump-day treat, all señoritas can go bananas at this adult-only playground. Bring your girls to check out Brass Monkey’s new ladies’ night deal, which includes any two food items and four beverages for only Dhs120. Dive into fresh guac, Korean corn dogs, pizzas or cheesecakes whilst listening to the tunes of their live band.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 7pm 60 1am, Dhs120 for two dishes and four drinks, Tel: (0)4 582 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

Wednesday: Virgin Izakaya

The party is always popping at this unmissable and wallet-friendly ladies’ night. For Dhs150 you and your bestie will receive five tokens to redeem on food and drinks of your choice, including classic Japanese specialities from the Robata grill. This chic outlet will have you bopping all night long to the vibey music of their resident DJ.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs150 redeemable for drinks or food, Tel: (0)4 589 8689, virginizakaya.com.ua/dubai

Thursday: The Green Room, Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah’s best kept secret hosts a glamourous ladies’ night every Thursday. From 7pm till late this elegant speakeasy is offering a sharing platter of nibbles with four beverages for Dhs175. Assemble your squad this Thursday and live your best life at this Gastby-esque venue.

Green Room, Soho Garden, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Wed from 7pm, Dhs175 for a sharing platter and four drinks, Tel: (0)54 233 5555, sohogardenpalm.com