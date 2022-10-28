A food-themed park experience…

Foodcourts are known for their convenience but equally for their chaos. However, Depachika food hall is redefining this concept, homing several of Dubai’s favourite dining venues. Expect a sophisticated setting where you can grab a bite to eat, a cup of coffee or explore bespoke deli items.

Here are 12 places you must visit at Depachika food hall…

Casa Della Pasta

Nothing hits the spot better than a plate of fresh homemade pasta. Here at Casa Della Pasta, you can expect to experience an array of divine sauces, from creamy pesto to wholesome bolognese. Whatever your mood, you can be sure to find something that will satisfy all your cravings.

@casadellapasta_dxb

Daikan Ramen

This outlet aspires to bring you delicious, yet simple Japanese cuisine. They offer a variety of broth bases from soy to miso, spicy and veggie. Pick from a number of delicious toppings that are available to add in. There are many small bites you must try, such as spicy kimchi or gyozas. @daikanramen Mamalu Kitchen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamalu Kitchen (@mamalukitchen)

This homegrown business aims to empower individuals through cooking. Kids, mums, friends, couples and even corporations are invited to improve their skill set through the numerous cooking classes on offer including how to perfectly cook fish or bake cakes.

mamalukitchen.com

Kilikio by Mythos Your favourite Greek restaurant in Dubai now has a branch on The Palm. Dive into a Greek-style buddha bowl, gyros, or any of their delicious appetizers. If you want to take something home, indulge in their bakery section, with savoury and sweet options. Their filo pastry filled with spinach and feta is not to be missed… @kilikiobymythos

Soul Vegan Cheese

Plantbased products are on the rise in Dubai, and Soul is paving the way without compromising on flavour. With a vast variety on offer, you can enjoy a creamy nutty ‘cheese’ with dill, jalapeno or zaatar at your next wine and cheese night.

@foodforsouldxb

Koala Picks

Koala Picks brings healthy and nutritious foods to the table complete without preservatives, artificial flavours, colourants, or refined sugars. With healthy cookies, brownies, crackers and crisps, you can still satisfy all your cravings, whilst nourishing your body.

Koalapicks.com

Salmontini

This longstanding Japanese restaurant now can be enjoyed on The palm. With sensational sushi, meats and seafood, treat yourself to some of the best quality ingredients, for a dine-in or takeaway experience.

@salmontini

1004 Gourmet

Explore the flavours of the Far East at this one-stop Asian marketplace. This small but mighty outlet carries a wide variety of noodles, frozen delicacies, sauces, spices, and sweet treats. Have a wander around to find your next favourite Korean packet ramen, mochi flavour or spicy chilli oil.

@1004gourmet

Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen

Lime Tree Cafe has remained constant in Dubai’s rapid growth and in many aspects embodies Dubai’s expat community. You may be familiar with this establishment purely due to its iconic carrot cake, a treat which is locally renowned. With many delicious cakes and breakfast goodies, as well as their beautiful salad and sandwich bar, you will leave this establishment truly satisfied.

thelimetreecafe.com

The Cheeseroom

A food hall would not be complete without an outlet dedicated purely to cheese. Guests can try cheeses from all over the world, along with cold cuts, and other charcuterie delicacies. If you’re hoping to impress guests at your next soireé or are just a lover of cheese, this is where you need to shop at.

@the_cheeseroom

Boon Coffee Roasters

Boon Coffee Roasters is founded by an entrepreneurial Ethiopian woman, who has a passion for coffee and helping the community. This establishment is serving coffee with a conscious by working with its non-profit to support agriculture in developing nations. It’s an unmissable destination for all our iced coffee lovers serving up some of the best cold brews in town.

@booncoffee

Prime Gourmet

If you’re passionate about fine-quality meats and gourmet food items, then make a trip to Prime Gourmet. Here, you will be able to buy dry-aged meats, cuts perfect for the bbq, deli items, spices and rubs amongst many more delicious items.

@primegourmetdxb

