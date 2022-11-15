Shop, Eat and Explore…

One of our favourite homegrown brands is now coming to Abu Dhabi. Ripe Market Al Maryah Island is launching on National Day weekend, December 2 from 3pm to 10pm, and will then take place every Friday and Saturday.

Al Maryah Island South Plaza will be transformed into a bustling market space — home to an array of merchants. All guests can expect vibrant food, entertainment and covetous craft trinkets all set to the soothing backdrop of the sea every weekend.

The perfect place to go now that al fresco season is upon us…

This market is the perfect place to bring family and friends together while they explore the many stalls that Ripe has to offer: from fashion or homeware to jewelry and accessories.

You will not go hungry with the abundance of food vendors, and deli stalls where you can pick up delicious treats to fill your pantry. Al Maryah Island will become a place for vendors to show off their talents and become part of the ever-growing Ripe family.

More about Ripe…

Following the guiding energy of the best sort of boss ladies, Becky Balderstone started Ripe because she couldn’t find fresh, organic, and seasonal produce in the UAE. Since 2011 Ripe has grown from its humble beginnings of a weekly farmers market to now having a permanent location that also offers home delivery. Becky has created a brand that many know and love in Dubai.

You can purchase organic fruit and vegetables from pop-up shops or place your order online with next-day home delivery. The Ripe produce collective stock more than just fruit and veg, you can also find organic dairy, eggs, pantry bites as well as gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan items.

This homegrown brand has multiple locations throughout Dubai, including its Farm Shop and Market locations. Their farm shop is located in Al Manara, with their markets in Academy Park, Reform Social & Grill, Al Barari, Springs Souk and Times Square. Check online for more information about timings and dates as each market differs.

Various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island Abu Dhabi, Fri Dec 2 3pm to 10pm, Tel:(0)55 543 1282, ripeme.com