Happy Birthday, UAE…

UAE National Day is just around the corner and the whole country is gearing up for celebrations. In Abu Dhabi, there is a line-up of celebrations taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre for the official celebrations from Saturday, December 3.

The celebrations go on for nine whole days until Sunday, December 11. Tickets are officially on sale for the celebrations and can be purchased here. The show begins at 6pm (doors open at 3pm). Prices start from Dhs200.

The show will showcase stories across generations through performances, unique technology, and exceptional storytelling that take inspiration from the UAE’s rich culture and present-day collective ambition – a journey towards the year 2071.

Why is 2071 significant? Well, in short, the UAE Centennial 2071 was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is a long-term vision that extends to five decades (post-2021) to prepare the nation for future generations.

There are five main pillars of the UAE celebrations: education, joy, inspiration, invitation and motivation.

Along with the spectacular UAE National Day celebratory show, there will also be a whole host of celebrations around the UAE with fireworks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As well as some cool travel deals provided by local travel agents for those looking to get away for a short break over the holiday.

Staying at home to celebrate the occasion? You will be able to watch all the UAE National Day celebrations on Friday, December 2 on all local TV channels.

For more information, visit uaenationalday.ae

UAE 51st National Day celebrations, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi, Dec 3 to 11, tickets start from Dhs200, and children under 3 can enter for free, @officialUAEND

