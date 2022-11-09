“My success is down to my incredibly creative, hard-working team.”

This month we catch up with ‘the founder and CEO of 7 Management, Rabih Fakhreddine.

Who are you, and what made you famous?

My name is Rabih Fakhreddine and I am the Founder and CEO of 7 Management, the company that created, owns and operates venues including Seven Sisters, Antika, The Theater, BO18.DXB, February 30, Café Beirut and Lucia’s. I’m not sure I’m famous but I can say that any success or fame I may have results largely from my incredibly creative, hard-working team, dedicated international partners and, mostly importantly, our amazing, life-loving customers.

How long have you been in the UAE?

It has been almost four years since I started working between the UAE and Lebanon. It felt like home from day one.

What does a typical day at work look like for you?

Honestly, there aren’t typical days in our industry. In fact, I would say working days and nights is more accurate given the strong after-hours element of business at 7 Management. That being said, generally I try to spend as much time as I can with my wife and children before going to the office, or ‘the kitchen’ as I like to call it, and making things happen with my work family. There is never a dull moment and always something to get excited about.

Can you tell us about your upcoming venues for the remainder of 2022?

Over the next few months, The Palm will see an eclectic bar and lounge called Black Flamingo open in the Radisson Hotel, as well as Café Beirut by The Sea in The Fairmont. We will also introduce our vibrant new Italian concept, Limonata to Dubai which will be perfectly situated on Vista Mare. Last, but certainly not least, our team is putting the final touches to a one-of-a-kind, curated World Cup experience hosted in Jumeirah Emirates Towers. We also have great plans for the rest of the Gulf, such as Lucia’s, Seven Sisters and Antika in Saudi and soon Antika in Manama Bahrain.

Any surprises you can share with us for next year?

Those seeking a thrill can look forward to trying a new experience that will change the Dubai dining experience. We’ll share the big announcement very soon.

What makes a restaurant or venue successful?

It’s the full experience. You can’t just have one great element and leave the rest to chance. We believe that our customers want it all; great food, service that is second-to-none delivered in a space that speaks volumes and with unforgettable entertainment. The days and nights customers spend with us, stay with them for a lifetime.

How would you describe the Dubai hospitality scene in 3 words?

Adventurous, passionate, and edgy.

Do you think Dubai will be your forever home?

Will I always live here? I can’t say, but having my business here, married my wife and raised children here, it will always be home in one way or another.

