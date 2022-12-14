An economic way to visit this beautiful eclectic city…

One of the Middle East’s first and largest low-cost carriers, Air Arabia is resuming direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital city. So, if this destination has been on your bucket list, 2023 is the year to go and visit.

Starting in March 2023, there will be three weekly flights from Sharjah International Airport to Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The frequency will increase to daily in June 2023.

Flights will depart on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2.50pm from Sharjah International Airport from March 20, 2023. From June 2023, the frequency will upgrade to daily, with night flights available at 9.40pm.

Return flights start at Dhs2,400 for economy seats and can be booked directly through Air Arabia’s website, call centres and travel agencies.

On board the Airbus A321, passengers will be able to enjoy free in-flight entertainment as well as a variety of affordable snacks, meals and sandwiches from the onboard SkyCafe menu.

Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia’s Group Chief Executive Officer states, “We are glad to resume our direct flights between Sharjah and Kuala Lumpur, and we consider it a significant route in terms of our expansion plans within the Asian market. We look forward to welcoming customers on our direct flights, falling in line with our commitment to provide travellers with affordable and value-driven air services to various destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, which is one of the fastest growing metropolitan cities in Southeast Asia.”

Air Arabia recently launched flights to the fashionable Italian city of Milan earlier this month on December 7. The new direct flight connects Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights. It is Air Arabia’s first direct flight from Sharjah into Central Europe. You can read more here.

Air Arabia, flights to Kuala Lumpur starting March 20 2023, return flight prices start at Dhs2,400, airarabia.com

Images: Supplied and Unsplash