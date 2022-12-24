Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do from Christmas activities to cultural events, foodie experiences and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, December 26

Last chance to see Aladdin at Theatre by Erth

We know, it’s been a busy week with Christmas and all, so if you missed seeing Aladdin, his wish-granter and hilarious genie, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter Princess Jasmine and more, today’s your last chance. Head to Theatre by Erth at 3pm or 7pm for a magical adventure packed with colourful costumes, great scenery, and plenty of laughter and… yep… audience participation. Book here.

Theatre by Erth, Khor Al Makta, December 26, tickets from Dhs75 available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Tuesday, December 27

Indulge in a festive afternoon tea at Majlis

It may be four days after Christmas, but you can still enjoy plenty of festive moments. At the elegant Majlis lounge in Rosewood Abu Dhabi, a winter-themed high tea is taking place with plenty of sweet and savoury delicacies. Bring the little ones where they can enjoy a gingerbread house activity. The afternoon tea runs daily from 3pm to 6pm until January 15, 2023. It’s priced at Dhs210 per person or Dhs250 including one kids activity.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tel: (0)2 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Wednesday, December 28

Visit the Mother of the Nation Festival

No, we haven’t gotten our dates wrong, it’s true. Mother of the Nation has been so popular with the crowd, that they decided to extend the festival until January 1, 2023. So, if you’ve been busy with the never-ending festive list of things to do, this is your shot. Expect Khaleeji music, awe-inspiring installations, fun immersive activities, and for foodies, there are plenty of concepts spread across six zones. There’s plenty of fun for the little ones too with carnival rides, creative workshops, and augmented reality games for them to enjoy. Tickets are on sale here.

Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, until Jan 1, weekdays 4pm to 12am, weekends 4pm to 2am, motn.ae

Have a grand time at Penelope ’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain

Now that we’re at the end of 2022, we can confidently say that this bar on Yas Marina is one of the coolest, most exciting Abu Dhabi openings of 2022. Expect unmistakably Riviera vibes, a red hot Mediterranean menu, chic cocktails and actual jazz. If this little para hasn’t given you enough reasons to visit already (you can also read our review here), they have 50 per cent off the entire food menu for the month of December. Oh, they also have ladies’ night on Wednesdays. Run.

Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain, Yas Marina, Yas Island, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel: (02) 635 1116, @penelopes.ae

Thursday, December 29

See a beautiful light projection on the Louvre Abu Dhabi

If you haven’t heard us talk about it over and over again, Louvre Abu Dhabi is celebrating its five-year anniversary. As part of the celebrations, you can catch a cool light projection show on the gorgeous building. Jenny Holzer is the artist behind the exhibition and you’ll get front-row seats if you book a kayaking session around the museum. Additionally, there are plenty of must-not-miss art exhibitions where you can see stunning works of art by the greats, including Oscar-Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne and other remarkable impressionists. You can also see a masterpiece by the one and only Leonardo da Vinci.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Hit the pause button at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

After all the running around over the festive season, your body is most likely starting to feel the aches and pains. Ensure you hit the pause button for a few hours and rejuvenate before it’s time to do it all over again over the new year celebrations. Head to the deluxe spa at the newly opened Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi. There are a number of ways you can rejuvenate, including yoga, Turkish hammam, massages, body treatments, wraps and scrubs, and more. Want to look fresh for the new year? Opt for a facial treatment and don’t feel guilty for adding on a manicure and pedicure, too.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall Ring Road, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 498 0000, rixos.com

