It’s been almost five years since Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2017 on Saadiyat Island in the capital. The art museum has bought a plethora of exhibitions over the years which has drawn in scores of visitors, but one art lovers won’t want to miss is Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity.

The new exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi is in partnership with Musée d’Orsay and France Muséums, and in collaboration with several leading French institutions. It is one of the most comprehensive Impressionist exhibitions launched in the region.

What is Impressionism?

In short, Impressionism was a radical art movement in the 19th century. It centred primarily around Parisian painters who used thin yet visible brush strokes and bright colours in their works.

It takes place during a radically reshaped world caused by the Industrial Revolution, which the Impressionist artists translated to the canvas using a fast and sketchy technique.

Famous impressionist artists include Oscar-Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Berthe Marie Pauline Morisot, Camille Pissarro and Alfred Sisley. And visitors to the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be able to see all of these artists’ masterpieces at the exhibition.

It features more than 100 paintings, 40 drawings and prints, 20 photographs and even a contemporary video installation structured into fifteen sections. Impressionist artists are at the core of this exhibition but there is a neat dialogue between painters of the previous generation including Édouard Manet, Gustave Courbet, Henri Julien Félix Roussea and Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot.

A new acquisition…

Additionally, visitors will be privileged to gaze upon a new and significant Louvre Abu Dhabi acquisition – The Cup of Chocolate by Pierre-Auguste Renoir 1877–1878 in the exhibition (above right). It hangs opposite the Woman with a Coffee Pot by Paul Cézanne 1890-1895 (above left).

A rich cultural and educational program accompanying Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity is in the works and will be announced soon.

Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity is set to run until February 5, 2023. The exhibition is free to enter with a general admission ticket. For adults it’s Dhs63 and for children under the age of 18 and senior citizens over the age of 60 can enter for free. Book here.