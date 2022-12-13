The city just keeps getting better…

In a city that never seems to stop evolving, a lot of new things have landed here in 2022. From restaurants and bars, to museums and galleries, here are just a few things that have been a big part of Dubai in 2022.

Museum of the Future

Dubai welcomed the long awaited Museum of the Future back in February, with construction on the museum beginning almost nine years ago. The Museum of the Future has without a doubt become one of Dubai’s most treasured landmarks, with its architecture being as breathtaking on the outside as it is on the inside.

Museum of the future, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 10am to 7pm, Tel: (800) 2071, museumofthefuture.ae

Terra Solis Dubai

The highly anticipated opening of Terra Solis came in early December; opening its doors to guests for day passes and overnight stays. The gorgeous venue is located in a hidden oasis around 30-minutes from Dubai, and gives guests a true Arabian experience with a Tomorrowland edge. For those who want to stay overnight, your options are either a glamping bell tent, a lodge or a pool side lodge, while the pool scene is suitably chic for daytime lounging and after-hours parties. Opening next year, the venue will add a restaurant, Mesa, to its portfolio.

Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision, opening December 9. Tel: (0)4 456 1956. terrasolisdubai.com

UAE weekend changes to align with the West

From January 1, 2022 the UAE changed to a Saturday-Sunday weekend to align with the West, a change from the previous weekend of Friday-Saturday. Alongside this, all government employees transitioned to a four and a half work week, with the week ending on a Friday afternoon, making the UAE the first country in the world to announce a work week shorter than the global five-day week.

Dibba Bay oysters can now be enjoyed at JBR

Following it’s non-licensed first location in Jumeirah, you can now enjoy a tray of Fujairah-born Dibba Bay oysters alongside a glass of wine or bubbly at the Sheraton JBR. With the gorgeous backdrop of JBR, Bluewaters and the Ain Dubai, you can also tuck into locally smoked salmon by Salmonti as well as locally produced burrata.

Dibba Bay, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 11.30pm daily. dibbabay.com

Hilton The Palm is the newest member of Palm West Beach

One of the most recent additions to Palm West Beach is the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Alongside 608 rooms and suites, this hotel has an abundance of restaurants including Claw BBQ, Barfly by Buddha Bar, Trader Vic’s and Factory by McGettigan’s. With seafront views, this hotel is perfect for a staycation, dinner with friends or a relaxed pool day.

Hilton Dubai, West Beach Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 230 0000, hilton.com

The Nice Guy opened in Emirates Towers

Dubai’s ever growing food scene has seen some glamorous restaurants arrive this year, but few compare to this West Hollywood celebrity hotspot. Frequented by A-listers like the Kardashians and Justin Bieber, this restaurant is the second of its kind and the brand’s Middle Eastern debut. The Nice Guy doesn’t follow a strict theme with it’s cuisine, featuring many all time favourites including lobster pizza, spaghetti pomodoro and a cacio e pepe. If you havn’t already checked out this exclusive spot, it’s definitely worth a visit.

The Nice Guy Dubai, Ground Floor, Emirates Towers Blvd, 12pm to 1am Mon to Weds, 12pm to 3am Thurs to Sun, from October 4. Tel: (04) 276 9888, @ theniceguydubai

The first hotel landed on the World Islands

A long-discussed Dubai project, The World Islands saw its first two hotels arrive in 2022. You can now have all the best of the French Rivieria and Thailand without leaving Dubai, with Anantara World Islands and Cote d’Azur Monaco opening on these artificially developed islands. Many other projects are still in the works – so stay tuned in 2023 as more staycation spots land on these sandy shores.

thoe-hotels.com, anantara.com

Couqley opened a sister location Downtown

Alongside the original location in JLT, Couqley has now opened it’s doors to a gorgeous new Downtown location. Located in the Pullman Hotel Downtown, this venue is an upscale modern bistro, but still has all the charm and allure of the original. The menu has some new additions, but still features JLT’s best selling classics as well as their daily deals, including business lunch, steak frites Monday and Ladies’ night.

Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae

New banknotes were launched

Following the success of the new Dhs50 bank note that was launched in December 2021, in April 2022 the UAE government transformed the Dhs10 and Dhs5 in polymer. This decision was to reflect the CBUAE’s aim ‘to keep pace with the nation’s development and vision in the next fifty years, particularly in the financial and economic sectors.’

Parisian hotspot Raspoutine landed in DIFC

Best known in Paris to be one of the most exclusive night clubs in the city, Raspoutine now operates in Dubai with a dinner before the party gets started. Replacing Caramel in Gate District, Raspoutine opened in September, presenting Parisian dishes with Russian flare. After dinner the lights get dimmed and the restaurant turns into a fabulous nightclub. If you’re looking for a festive midweek treat or somewhere to go celebrate, then look no further.

Raspoutine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 8pm to 3am, Tues to Sat. Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai

Dubai Hills Mall opened it’s doors

Since February, Dubai Hill’s Mall has become home to retail, dining and entertainment concepts, with still many more to come. It’s design imitates outdoor high street shopping and offers all the favourite retail options such as Zara and Urban Outfitters. Dubai Hills Mall is also a foodie hotspot, with restaurants such as Akiba Dori, Jamies Italian and Tulum.

Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate. @dubaihillsmall

Al Quoz becomes home to a new gallery

The Efie Gallery opened its doors back in March in the heart of Dubai’s cultural centre, Al Quoz. Specialising in the representation and advancement of African art, The Efie Gallery hosts a diverse range of artists, exhibitions, as well as a dynamic residency program that promotes collaborations with local artists, institutions, and community members.

Efie Gallery, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tues to Sun 11am to 7pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)42 524 182, efiegallery.com

The Marina welcomed it’s newest rooftop bar

Attiko is a Pan-Asian restaurant and lounge set on the rooftop of the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. This chic and contemporary venue offers an expansive terrace, that is perfect for a sundowner or a midweek catch up. With lots of delicious bites on their menu, you can get stuck into shrimp tempura, oysters, tuna tataki salad and yellow tail carpaccio.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com

A new beach club added Soul to the shores of Jebel Ali

In February Soul Beach opened its doors to UAE residents, offering a feel of Europe without the price tag of a flight. With an infinity pool, beach front, beach bars and a rooftop space, Soul Beach quickly took the city by storm. Guests can perch on bean bags at the Estrella Beach Bar or Aperol lounge alongside their besties and enjoy a perfect spot for sundowners. Keep an eye out for their regular rotation of beach festivals on weekends too.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, opening Friday February 4, daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs150 Mon to Fri with Dhs100 redeemable, Dhs200 weekdays with Dhs150 redeemable. Tel: (0)4 814 5126, @soulbeachdxb

