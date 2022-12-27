Sponsored: Party into 2023 with an epic beach bash…

Zero Gravity knows how to throw a party, but at New Year, they go all out. This year will be no exception with the welcome return of their epic New Year’s Eve festival, complete with unmissable DJ sets from Jonas Blue and Sigala. These renowned DJs will have you dancing all the way into 2023 with mega performances of their biggest hits to ring in the new year right.

The party will be held between 8pm and 3am, with the beach transforming into a dancefloor so you can party the night away to the sounds of your favourite DJs. As if that wasn’t enough, you can expect dazzling performances from Zero Gravity’s talented dancers, acrobats, entertainers, and resident floor fillers.

Tickets are priced at Dhs1,299, inclusive of food and drink from 8pm to 2am. With an abundance of live cooking stations and a bottomless buffet, you can enjoy a beach feast, free-flowing drinks and the incredible festival atmosphere.

The New Years’ festival stage will be built on the beach, so you can expect to see your favourite DJs mixing tunes with the backdrop of the Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf. Guests will be in a prime location to experience Dubai’s phenomenal fireworks, which will light up the sky and the JBR skyline at the stroke of midnight.

You’ll be able to give your dancing feet a rest too, as there will be unreserved seating available on the beach and in the garden area. However if you want to secure a seated area, VIP tables are also available, priced from Dhs10,000, which gives you and your crew a front row table on the raised deck facing the main stage.

Zero Gravity New Years Eve Beach Festival, Zero Gravity Dubai, Saturday December 31, 8pm to 3am, Dhs1,299 tickets inclusive of unlimited food and beverages between 8pm and 2am, For VIP tables call Tel: (0)4 399 0009 or (0)55 500 9111, 0-gravity.ae