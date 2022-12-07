Well done, Morocco…

Unless you’re in hiding, you would have heard the news of Morocco’s win against Spain in the World Cup on December 6, 2022. It was a huge reason to celebrate for the Arab world and its supporters as it is the first Arab team to reach the World Cup’s Final 8. It is also the first African side to do so since Ghana in 2010.

The UAE Royals were also thrilled about the 3-0 win in the penalty shoot-outs and tweeted out their congratulations.

المستحيل ليس مغربياً .. المستحيل ليس عربياً .. أسود ورجال المغرب 🇲🇦 بكم نفخر ونفاخر العالم.. pic.twitter.com/zDwA1Tt7bA — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 6, 2022

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted out after the final whistle blow of the match stating, ‘Morocco knows nothing (is) impossible. Arabs know nothing (is) impossible. To Moroccan lions, we are proud of you.’

مبروك للمغرب هذا الفوز المستحق والأداء البطولي المتميز … أسود الأطلس سجلوا اليوم إنجازاً غير مسبوق في تاريخ الكرة العربية بالتأهل لدور الثمانية. pic.twitter.com/XjI52xSMmg — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 6, 2022

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Crown Prince of Dubai also sent out a congratulatory tweet following the match stating, ‘Congratulations to Morocco for this deserved victory and outstanding heroic performance… Today, the Atlas Lions scored an unprecedented achievement in the history of Arab football by qualifying for the quarter-finals.’

Upcoming games

Last night, the last matches of the Round of 16 were played and on Friday, December 9 and 10 the quarter-finals begin.

Morocco will take on Portugal on Saturday, December 10 at 7pm. If they beat Portugal, they will go on to the semi-finals taking on England or France on Tuesday, December 13 and 14; or battle for the third place position on Saturday, December 17.

If you want to watch the match, you can head on over to one of Dubai’s fanzones; or a sports bar or lounge.

Well done, Morocco and best of luck for your future matches.

Images: Sheikh Hamdan Twitter