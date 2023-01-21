They were out in full force…

There was a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests in attendance at the opening of Nobu Dubai last night, Friday January 20. Nobu founders chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper were joined by celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne and Michelle Keegan to mark the opening of the restaurant’s new address at the rooftop of Atlantis The Palm.

Officially welcoming guests from Monday January 23, the new Nobu restaurant space is the crown of the destination resort. Taking the space formally home to The Royal Bridge Suite, the 22nd floor has been completely transformed to house a brand-new Nobu, complete with an updated menu, a Nobu lounge and bar, and an expansive terrace offering incredible views over the Palm Island and Arabian Gulf.

During the event, Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper were joined by model Kendall Jenner for the kagami biraki ceremony – an ancient Japanese ritual dating back to the 15th century that involves the breaking and opening (biraki) of the round sake barrel lid (kagami), ushering in harmony and good fortune for the years ahead. Each of the founders took a wooden mallet and, counting down from three, broke open the lid of an enormous barrel of sake, which was served to revelers in traditional masu cups.

The opening of Nobu Dubai was a prelude to the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel next door. On Saturday January 21, a VIP, invite-only crowd will enjoy a headline performance from Beyonce, a DJ set from Swedish House Mafia and a dazzling fireworks display.