6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Jan 23 to 26

Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including booking a spot at a food festival, visiting a new art exhibition and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, January 23

Practice self-forgiveness with this healing workshop with inner seed

We may be 23 days into the new year but starting off on a clean slate will put you in the right mood for 2023. At Zen the Spa in Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, attend this forgiveness healing workshop to leave the negative energy behind. The session begins at 5pm and will help individuals move forward and experience forgiveness. The powerful session can be booked here.

Forgiveness Healing Workshop with Laura, Zen the Spa, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Abu Dhabi, Jan 23 at 5pm. Tel: (0)50 352 8640. innerseeduae.com

Tuesday, January 24

Explore the rich history of the Indian cinema at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

The stunning art museum in the capital is beckoning cultural seekers with this new exhibition – Bollywood Superstars: A Short Story of Indian Cinema. It will explore the history of Indian cinema from its beginnings in the late 19th century to present. Expect more than 80 artworks including photographs, textiles, graphic arts, costumes and over 30 film extracts. Entrance to the exhibition is free with the museum’s general admission tickets. The exhibition will run until June 4, 2023.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, under 18s enter for free, Tue to Thur 10am to 6.30pm, Fri and Sun 10am to 8.30pm, closed Mon, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Indulge in a timeless afternoon tea at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

If you are planning on visiting the new exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi, stop by What’s On award-winning Fouquet for its afternoon tea. It will cost you Dhs390 for two which includes coffee or tea and Dhs450 for two including a glass of champagne per person. There’s also an a la carte available.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 205 4200, louvreabudhabi.com

Wednesday, January 25

Feel the Latin beats at W Lounge

Arrrrriba! W Lounge in W Abu Dhabi has a Latin-inspired treat taking place every Wednesday. Throw on your dance shoes and get grooving to DJ Polin’s Latino beats. To keep the party going, there are thirst-quenching drinks and tasty snacks from steamy empanadas to juicy ceviche and hot churros. It costs just Dhs79 which will get you three beverages.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, every Wed 8pm to late, Tel: (0)2 656 0000. marriott.com

Enjoy a night out with mates at Marco Pierre White

Meeting up with friends is required to get you over hump day. Book a table at Marco Piere White on Wednesday for its sunset aperitivo. Enjoy two delicious Italian-style aperitivo cocktails and a mouthwatering platter of cold cuts, focaccia, and more. It runs from 4pm to 7pm.

Marco Pierre White, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Al Maqta, 4pm to 7pm every Wed. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Thursday, January 26

Love Lasagna? This food festival is one you don’t want to miss.

Lasagna is one of Italy’s most treasured culinary creation and Michelin Guide-selected restaurant, Villa Toscana is celebrating with a festival. Until January 31, indulge in the Italian dish featuring premium beef, fresh seafood, and many more fine ingredients, wrapped in fresh homemade pasta and sauce. It is all crafted by the Italian Head Chef Vittorio Nania and his passionate team. It will cost Dhs105 per portion, Dhs165 for three tasting portions and Dhs225 for five tasting portions. For more information or to book your spot, call 02 694 4553 or email restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com

Villa Toscana, St Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers, Corniche, Lasagna festival until Jan 31, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi

Images: Social/Supplies