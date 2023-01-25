The rose is in bloom and this is the light that we need in the grey…

It has just been announced that the man with a voice that envelopes you into a warm hug will be performing at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on Saturday, March 11. Seal, the iconic British soul and R&B singer-songwriter will be heading to the UAE for an evening of melancholic tales of lost love.

Tickets are already on sale and start from as little as Dhs250, so make sure you get them before they’re sold out. The whole family is welcome however, those under the age of 16 must have an adult present and all children must have a valid ticket.

If by some miracle you haven’t heard the velvety voice of Seal – he is known for original tracks such as Kiss From a Rose, Crazy and Killer. But he has also covered notable Blues and Soul tunes such as Stand By Me, Luck Be a Lady, and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Other performances across UAE to look forward to

Elsewhere in the country, The Script will be performing on Saturday, March 18 as part of the St Patricks Day celebrations at McGettigan’s Media City Amphitheatre festival. Tickets for their concert are on sale here.

Alternatively, InClassica – a classical music festival will be returning to Dubai for one whole month from Sunday, February 12 to March 10. The concert series will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena and you can expect the best of the best in the genre from all over the world. Tickets are on sale here.

Other performances include more festive events such as Elrow XXL which will take place on Friday, February 17 and 18 with headline sets at the two-day D3 festival. For the full lineup click here. You can still book tickets for Friday and they start from Dhs300. Doors open at 2pm.

For a round-up of performances in Dubai, visit this link here.

Seal at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah, Sat, March 11 from 9pm. sharjah.platinumlist.net

Images: Getty Images