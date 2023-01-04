The licensed new spot in City Walk is now open…

Opened just today in The Square, City Walk, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery is decorated in true laidback island style, just like the charming restaurants you find on every corner in the Cyclades.

Mythos is already well-known for some of the most authentic food in the city. Now, the award-winning restaurant is taking its deep roots of Greek cuisine to the popular shopping neighbourhood City Walk, with a fresh perspective – and of course its much-loved dishes.

Featuring a cosy outdoor garden terrace surrounded by greenery and pretty olive trees, beautifully-crafted pottery, handwoven rattan chairs, and bi-folding windows, the new hotspot effortlessly reflects a contemporary easy-going Grecian vibe.

Chef Ilias shares his love for Greek food with each and every guest, and the menu is the star of the show. Expect mezedes and sharing starters such as fava dip, feta in filo, fish marinato, spanakopita, cheese saganaki with tomato marmalade, fried calamari, and jumbo prawn saganaki.

Main course highlights include lamb chops served with Greek yoghurt and fries, mousaka, kleftiko, seafood yiouvetsi (slow-cooked suckling goat), and octopus stifado. For vegetarians, there’s the fresh cretan salad, mushrooms tigania, and fakes (beluga lentils), Melitzanosalata, and more.

Of course any Greek experience wouldn’t be complete without a sweet ending – and there are desserts aplenty – as well as a vibrant drinks menu for you to discover some of Greece’s lesser-known wines and cocktails.

Combined with its warm ambiance and personable service, this new spot should be on the top of your list.

Mythos Urban Greek Eatery is open from 12.30pm daily, for reservations visit: eatapp.co

Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, The Square, City Walk. Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 12am. Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 225 3313. mythosdubai.com

