They are always on the double…

If you’re looking for some exciting news to share with the kids, this will perk up a bunch of ears – Paw Patrol Live is returning to Abu Dhabi this summer.

Taking place across four days from Thursday, June 8 to June 11, the interactive live show is bringing all of your favourite animals to life. Kids and adults alike will teleport to the world of Paw Patrol including Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island and other destinations with the use of classic theatrical scenery and a high-tech video wall.

The adventure-fueled stage show includes plenty of audience interaction so little ones are encouraged to engage.

Since its debut in the autumn of 2016, Paw Patrol Live has been seen by over four million people, with fans from over 40 countries. The unforgettable broadway experience and the exciting storyline have captured the hearts of parents and kids alike.

The riveting story

In this rendition of Paw Patrol, it is the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but alas, Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found.

Naturally, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons the best of the best – Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to find and rescue Mayor Goodway and take her place in the race.

Using each of their unique skills and teamwork the pups show that ‘no job is too big and no pup is too small.’

During the adventure, Ryder and his gang share valuable lessons about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make heroic rescues on their way to the finish line of the race.

Ticket information

Ticket prices start from Dhs105. When purchasing four tickets in gold (Dhs250) or silver (Dhs175) categories, guests will receive a 15 per cent discount. There are also a limited number of ‘Very Important Pup’ (Dhs350) packages available and VIP guests will receive first-row premium seating as well as a meet and greet after the performance.

Etihad Arena, June 8 to June 11, tickets start from Dhs105 pawpatrollive.com / abu-duabi.platinumlist.net