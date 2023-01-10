His entertaining and inspiring videos have racked up over 200 million views across multiple social media platforms…

You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May.

On Thursday May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs295.

Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller and his new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go, which is set for release on January 31, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Shetty (@jayshetty)

The popular life coach has amassed over 12 million followers on Instagram where he shares daily feel-good videos and uplifting quotes with his followers.

Shetty stated that he has met many people over the last couple of years who are single; in relationships; who have gone through breakups; who have all told him that the biggest cause of pain or stress in their life is love. After hearing their personal stories, he was inspired to write 8 Rules of Love to ‘help people navigate the good times and hard times through various parts of the journey of love and relationships. I love love and I want you to feel the expansive love I know you deserve.’ His book draws on ancient Vedic wisdom and new science.

During his world tour, Shetty will be performing across the world from the United States of America to Australia, India, London and more.

Jay Shetty has come to Dubai a number of times before sharing the stage with other innovators and visionaries. You can catch all his words of wisdom and updates on @jayshetty.

Jay Shetty: Love Rules, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 7.30pm, Thursday May 11, from Dhs295. dubaiopera.com

Images: Getty Images and Jay Shetty Instagram