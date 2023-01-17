How does this new addition fare in a sea of beloved restaurants at Dubai Creek Resort?

It’s hard to imagine that there was something missing from the burgeoning collection of restaurants at Dubai Creek Resort. This sprawling spot at the picturesque Creek is already home to institutions like QD’s and Boardwalk, the iconic Traiteur brunch and Twiggy, a beach club that sent the city’s daytime clubbing scene into a spin when it opened in January 2021. But it would appear there’s always room for more, as the resort recently welcomed Onze to its portfolio. A fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavours, Onze is adds to Dubai’s ever-growing list of Nikkei restaurants.

There’s been much promised in the way of local DJs and live entertainment from team Onze, but at least for now, that’s not yet launched. When we arrive on a mid-week evening, the tempo is more relaxed, with chilled tracks playing softly in the background. Not that that matters, we’re instantly impressed with this expansive alfresco restaurant, which is almost entirely outside. It’s sleek and contemporary with lush plants dividing up the huge terrace, separating the neon pink bar from the more formal restaurant, and the string of cabanas that line the edge, designed for casual grazing and admiring the views. Speaking of views, Onze instantly bags brownie points for its vistas of the golf course greens, calm waters of the Creek and twinkling city skyline in the distance.

Head chef Marissa Josefinna Vallve, whose name foodies may recognize from City Walk’s famed but fallen Lima, leads the kitchen. Her Peruvian roots inspire menu that covers ceviche’s from the raw bar, meats from the charcoal oven and fresh seafood, with global influences added for good measure. From the ceviche bar, the ceviche classico (Dhs80) is fresh and well presented, but the leche de tigre dilutes the punchy flavour we expect. The Onze tsukemen ceviche (Dhs85) fares much better and finishing it with the Onze furikake adds welcome theatrics. Of the taquitos, we try both the salmon (Dhs65) and Wagyu (Dhs85) and struggle to decide which we prefer. Each neat taco is a puffed, crispy shell packed with textures, the salmon with wasabi pearls, the Wagyu with pepper and avocado. We’re surprised by how much we enjoy the mizuna salad (Dhs45) a mix of Japanese leaves and avocado with just the right amount of jalapeno dressing.

Arguably the standout dish is the amazonic lobster (Dhs160), fresh bites of neatly sized lobster are coated in a tempura batter made with sparkling water to give it an impossibly light weight, and given a welcome hint of shichimi spice. Although the chicken thighs (Dhs70) and ribeye with ponzu sauce (Dhs295) that arrive straight from the robata are also excellent choices.

We squeeze in a dessert, although probably shouldn’t by this point, but homemade churros covered in sugar and cinnamon make us glad we did. With each stick, we mop up every drop of the 60% cacao sauce.

Verdict: Onze has all the ingredients to become a stylish new hotspot, only time will tell if it can draw diners regularly to this corner of town.

Onze, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Port Saeed, 5pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 250 6567, dubaicreekresort.com/onze