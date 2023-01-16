Just in case you needed any more reasons for being proud to call this country home…

H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted exploring The Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy Park on Saturday, January 14.

Ripe Market shared the snaps on Instagram accompanied by the caption: “It was a pleasure to have H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum join us at Dubai Police Academy Park today. He came to explore homegrown brands and meet a few of our merchants!”

The Dubai ruler is often seen around the city supporting local businesses. Most recently, Sheikh Mohammed was photographed visiting SushiSamba on Palm Jumeirah, Alaya in DIFC, and Lulu and the Beanstalk in ICD Brookfield Place. For a list of restaurants visited by Sheikh Mohammed, visit this link here.

More about The Ripe Market

Dubai’s popular Ripe Market is home to an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, artworks, food trucks, and more. The weekly outdoor market is a unique experience that residents of the UAE love.

Founded as a way of sourcing seasonal and local products, Ripe was created to bring the freshest and tastiest produce for consumers to enjoy. This year the Academy Park will have loads of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. This season’s partners include the likes of Just Play UAE and Padel Park Dubai – so there is a little bit of everything for everybody.

Find it at Dubai Police Academy every Saturday and Sunday from 9am until late.

The Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai. Every Sat and Sun from 9am. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripemarketme.com

Images: Social