Treat yourself to a wallet-friendly staycation deal this January

Sponsored: All with 25 per cent off…

Feeling a little down after all the excitement of the festive season? ALL – Accor Live Limitless – is the brilliant loyalty programme from Accor, and it’s treating its members to a present even though gifting season is behind us. Banish the January blues and treat yourself to a much-needed getaway, and as a member of ALL you’ll get up to 25 per cent off at participating hotels across the UAE.

Book and stay by April 19, 2023 at one of the participating hotels and as well as a generous discount, you’ll snag double reward points when booking through the mobile app, as well as earning while you treat yourself to a hard-earned escape. Whether it’s a beverage by the pool, a pampering spa treatment or a romantic dinner for two, you’ll earn points right the way across your stay.

These points can then be used on an array of experiences that you can book via the ALL – Accor Live Limitless App. Maybe it’s a bucket list hotel, or a once in a lifetime experience. You can even transfer your points to use with the array of ALL partners at the touch of a button, making your points go further than you could ever have imagined.

Accor’s extensive array of brands includes Raffles, Banyan Tree, Fairmont, SLS, SO/, Sofitel, Mantis, MGallery, Pullman, Swissotel, 25hours, Hyde, Movenpick, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Adagio, ibis and ibis styles. So, whether it’s a luxury getaway, a foodie staycation or some family-friendly fun, your next getaway is sorted with a wallet-friendly discount too.

In the UAE, there’s plenty of properties to choose from.

Why not escape the city for Movenpick Al Marjan Island? A flagship resort from the foodie-focused brand, this five star, Ras Al Khaimah escape features an array of premium dining outlets (including a new outpost for Palm Jumeirah’s Ula), a floating waterpark and a blend of leisure alchemy to satisfy both the ‘adults only’ and the ‘with kids’ camps.

Raffles The Palm is a dazzling address on the Palm Jumeirah West Crescent, inviting guests to enjoy regal living – even if just for the weekend. From the lush green gardens, expansive pool and 500-metre beach to the opulent fixtures and furnishings inside the hotel, luxury is evident throughout. As well as beautiful rooms and suites, the hotel boasts fabulous dining, brilliant amenities and even a private cinema.

In the capital, the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is an Abu Dhabi institution, where guests can getaway and enjoy contemporary elegance, a glorious private beach, and stalwart dining from Marco Pierre White.

Or why not use this as an opportunity to check-in and check-out the brand new Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi? Now open for exotic stays and gourmet cheat days, the property is a luxurious gateway to sparkling waters and a sandy shoreline, that fuses Arabic and Turkish culture, dining and hospitality.