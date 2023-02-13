Dine and do some good…

Rikas Hospitality Group is partnering with some of the city’s top culinary talents for a series of dinners to support the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. On Sunday February 19 at 8pm, the group’s three restaurants – La Cantine du Faubourg, Gohan and Ninive invite dinners to enjoy special culinary collaborations, which will see all profits donated to Emirates Red Crescent.

The initiative ‘Stronger Together for Syria & Turkey‘ will see each set menu cost Dhs750 per person, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going directly to the Emirates Red Crescent to support the victims of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Make sure to join next Sunday, for an evening filled with gorgeous food, good company for a worthwhile cause.

La Cantine du Faubourg will host guest chefs Gregoire Berger from Ossiano, Yunus Emre Aydin from Marea, and Sara Aqel who is the chef and co-founder of Dara by Sara Aqel. These talented chefs will cook alongside the restaurant group’s executive chef, Gilles Bosquet.

If Asian cuisine tickles your fancy, Gohan will be in the skilfull hands of Chef Reif Othman from Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Chef Hadrien Villedieu from Rikas Group and Chef Soleman Haddad from Moonrise, who will be creating an array of Asian delicacies.

Ninive will welcome Chef Salam from Bait Maryam and Chef Mohamed Orfali from Orfali Bros alongside their executive chef Ali.

Stronger Together for Syria & Turkey exemplifies the power of collaboration, demonstrating the impact that can be made when individuals and organizations work together for a good cause.

Stronger Together for Syria & Turkey Sun Feb 19, 8pm, three venues, La Cantine du Faubourg, Tel: (0)4 352 7§05,@lacantinedubai. Gohan, Tel: (0)4 352 7105, @gohandubai.Ninive, Tel: (0)4 326 6105, @niniviedubai