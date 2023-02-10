Exclusive reveal: Beloved wine bar The Agency is back
A treasured Dubai bar from the noughties is given a new lease of life at Jumeirah Emirates Towers…
Looking for a new bar for drinks this weekend? Why not check out The Agency, a cosy wine bar in Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Welcoming guests from today, Friday February 10, seasoned Dubai residents may recognise the name – as The Agency was previously a popular spot for drinks at Souk Madinat, and Jumeirah Emirates Towers before that.
Known as one of Dubai’s best wine bars in the noughties, The Agency has been given a bit of a glow up for its return to DIFC, while still having a vintage touch. On the hotel’s ground floor, the wine bar has a traditional, relaxed feel with dark woods, dim lighting and crushed velvets in jewel-hued crimson and sapphires. Vintage lamps and mirrored walls add to the old-world feel, as does a hidden cigar lounge, found discreetly tucked behind the bar at the back. Guests in the main bar area are welcome to pull up a plush bar stool at the central bar, or unwind in one of the booths, which line each side of the intimate space.
At the front, a stage will welcome a regular roster of live jazz acts every evening, covering a whole array of jazz genres for music lovers. It provides the backdrop to one of Dubai’s most extensive selections of wines by the glass, with a team of knowledgable sommeliers on-hand to give expert recommendations. The kind of spot that’s more about drinks than food, a concise menu of grazing plates has been designed to pair perfectly with the extensive wine list. Expect a focus on cured meats and cheeses that go hand-in-hand with an evening of wine tasting.
The Agency is the latest addition to the culinary line-up at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, joining newly opened alfresco bar Mi Amie, and a cool pop-up by Akira Back on the 50th floor, Dasha.